Airtel Top 8 sponsorship increased at a staggering 180% from K234m to K655m

* Champions’ prize money will be revised upwards every year from K30 million in 2024 to K35 million in 2025 and K40 million in 2026

* Player of the Tournament will be awarded K1.5 million in 2024; K1.725 million in 2025; and K2 million in 2026, up from K500,000 in 2023

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Airtel Top 8 sponsorship has been increased by a staggering 180% from K234 million to K655 million in which the champions’ prize money will be revised upwards from K30 million in 2024 to K35 million in 2025; and K40 million in 2026.

This was announced today by Airtel Managing Director, Charles Kamoto at the 3-year sponsorship renewal held at Mpira Village in Limbe.

The champions’ prize money is an increase from K17.5 million in 2023 while runners-up will now receive K10 million in 2024; K12 million in 2025; and K14 million in 2026 — up from K5 million in 2023.

Each participating team will now receive K2.5 million in 2024, K3 million in 2025 and K4 million in 2026, compared to K1 million in 2023.

Dolo wa Tournament (Player of the Tournament) will be awarded K1.5 million in 2024; K1.725 million in 2025; and K2 million in 2026, up from K500,000 in 2023.

The Top Goal Scorer will walk home with K1 million in 2024; K1.350 million in 2025; and K1.5 million in 2026, compared to K500,000 in 2023.

Dolo wa Match (Man of the Match) will earn K100,000 in 2024; K115,000 in 2025; and K140,000 in 2026, up from K50,000 in 2023.

The media, who play a crucial fans of informing the public of the progress of the tournament, have also been considered as individual prizes for Dolo wa Print, Radio, TV, Online and Photography has also increased to K250,000 in 2024; K300,000 in 2025; and K350,000 each in 2026.

Kamoto said the monumental milestone in enewing the sponsorship for another three years, from 2024 until 2026 is the telco’s commitment in the investment of Malawian football’s future and the “remarkable increase of 180% underscores Airtel’s unwavering dedication to celebrating talent, fostering competition, and bringing more excitement to football fans across the country”.

“It is my belief that this substantial investment will not only elevate the tournament but also enhance the experience for players, teams, and fans alike.”

Kamoto further said the overall package increase of 180%, against the previous K234 million is simply because this is the value that Airtel’s believes football deserves in this country.

“These Top 8 prize increases reflect our commitment to recognising and celebrating Madolo excellence at every level of the competition.

“Moreover, the prizes in the renewed package will be increasing every year, ensuring that the competition remains fierce and that both teams and individual awardees are continually motivated to perform at their best. Izizi ndi ZaMadolo!”

He applauded Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and all other partners and stakeholders — more especially the Dolo fans — “for their unwavering support”, adding: .”We are here because of you! Here’s to three more amazing years of ZaMadolo! Let’s break more milestones together — let the games begin!”

On his part, FAM president, Fleetwood Haiya said he was at a loss for words as what he initially anticipated is a renewal of the sponsorship after it expired last year.

“Today, Airtel has offered the football fraternity in Malawi another good reason to celebrate — I mean the news you have shared is just too sweet to our ears.

“To set aside MK655 million towards football sponsorship for the next three in this tough economic environment is not a small fit. The huge jump of the sponsorship is massive and good for the transformation of the game in the country — Airtel deserves a huge round of applause!

“During the season 6 Airtel Zamadolo awards back in February, some doubting Thomases thought you were not coming back after you did not say anything of the sponsorship. But we never doubted of your commitment towards Malawi football development.”

He disclosed that just a month after was elected into office, he engaged Airtel on his leadership’s drive to enhance the two entities partnership and in the discussions, Airtel demonstrated its passion to continue being part of the beautiful game’s bigger picture as Airtel management accommodated FAM’s views and suggestions on improving the competition.

“Here you are with the big news that the sponsorship has been tripled. Today, you’re coming back in such a big way tells us something — that you are happy and satisfied with the way we managed the six seasons from 2017.”

He took cognizance that ZaMadolo Airtel Top 8 is now a household name and that the news will thrill the fans as they have been asking FAM when the tournament was coming back.

“Today you have answered them resoundly. Airtel Top 8 is the most competitive elite cup as it is participated by the top 8 elite clubs on the land.

“The competition ignites fire in the topflight league throughout the season as teams no longer just fight for championship and relegation — but also a place to be among the elite to play in this prestigious tournament.

“The biggest differentiator with Airtel Top 8 is that it is not only very competitive but also highly rewarding to the teams.

“The champion will go to the bank smiling with a whoping K30 million raised from K17.5 million by just playing four matches — K30 million in just 360 minutes; that is K7.5 million a game.”

Haiya “sincerely thanked” Airtel Managing Director, Kamoto and his management team for their “commitment and passion for the game of football in Malawi”, saying: “You have proven that Airtel is a very patriotic and sporting brand, which is ready to give back to the majority of Malawians who support its business.

“Let me also thank my team that successfully negotiated this deal and worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure this dream becomes a reality.”

The Airtel Top 8 2023 champions are Nyasa Big Bullets; for 2022 were Mighty Wanderers; 2021 Nyasa Big Bullets; 2020 was not played due to CoVID-19; 2019 were Silver Strikers; 2018 Blue Eagles and the inaugural champions were Silver Strikers.