Airtel Top 8 is more than just a tournament; it’s a celebration of talent, passion and the unifying spirit of football—Airtel Malawi Plc

* As defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets kicks off Season 8 today against Creck Sporting at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre

* This season’s prize money has climbed to an impressive K35 million, up from K30 million last year — setting the stage for fierce competition and inspiring performances

* Fans first to arrive at Kamuzu Stadium today will receive a Top 8 T-shirt and additional engagement activities in the tournament will feature a variety of Top 8 merchandise prizes

* We’re excited to kickstart the remarkable energy and fierce competition that define this thrilling competition

By Duncan Mlanjira

As defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets kicks off Airtel Top 8 Season 8 today against Creck Sporting Club at Kamuzu Stadium, sponsors, Airtel Malawi Plc believe that the “Airtel Top 8 is more than just a tournament — it’s a celebration of talent, passion and the unifying spirit of football”.

A statement from the sponsors says they are “excited to kickstart the remarkable energy and fierce competition that define this thrilling competition and we are thrilled to continue amplifying fan engagement through unique activities and rewards”.

“As champions and contenders take to the field, Airtel Malawi reaffirms its commitment to raising the stakes and delivering an unforgettable football experience.

For this season, the prize money has climbed to an impressive K35 million, up from K30 million last year — setting the stage for fierce competition and inspiring performances as team teams will also enjoy enhanced participation rewards, with fees increasing from K2.5 million last season to K3 million per team.

Runners-up will walk away with K12 million — up from K10 million while players have even more motivation to shine, with the ‘Man of the Match’ prize jumping from K100,000 to K115,000 per game.

“This year, Airtel is turning up the excitement for fans, introducing activation activities and exclusive giveaways at the stadium,” says Airtel Malawi. “Fans who are first to arrive at Kamuzu Stadium today will receive a Top 8 T-shirt.

“Additional engagement activities will feature a variety of Top 8 merchandise prizes, ensuring that supporters have a season to remember. So, come and witness the kickoff of Airtel Top 8 Season 8 as we celebrate football, community, and the boundless passion of Malawian sports.

“Don’t miss your chance to be part of history and cheer on your favorite team in their quest for K35 million glory!”

The match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Creck Sporting Club will be an interesting as the two sides met on March 22 in the Sapitwa 4-Season 3 pre-season tournament at Mulanje Park, which The People’s Team won 1-0.

Having finished 3rd and 6th in the TNM Super League respectively in 2024 season, the two sides were automatically paired, setting up a fourth meeting between them.

Their first league clash last season ended in a 1-1 draw, while Bullets won the second round tie 3-2 and ahead of the match, Nyasa Big Bullets assistant coach Gilbert Chirwa says his side is fully prepared and ready to handle the pressure of a cup fixture as they look forward to retain the trophy.

“As champions, we are prepared,” he is quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “We know we Creck are also a good side. They haven’t started well in the league but this is a different game. I believe Bullets are going to come and play against a a good side but we are going to play to our best.”

However, Bullets will go into the tie without defenders Chrispin Mapemba, Chikumbutso Henderson, and attacker Peter Banda who are all ruled out due to injuries. Team captain Clyde Senaji says the squad is motivated and determined to defend their title.

“As a playing unit, we are all set for the competition. As far as we are concerned, the cup is still under our name and we will do everything in our capacity to make sure we defend the cup.

“Bullets is a team that has winning in the DNA, so as players, we approach every game with a winning mentality,” Senaji is quoted as saying.

On the opposite bench, Creck Sporting head coach, Joseph Kamwendo says his team is embracing the challenge with everything they’ve got: “We are ready for the game, knowing the importance of the first leg.

“We know it will not be easy for us, we are playing a team that has rich history in Malawian football and on top of that they are the defending champions — so we are prepared because we understand that cup games are unpredictable so we are looking at the game as a big opportunity to fight for a slot in the semi finals even though we know it will not be easy for us.

“We are coming from a disappointing result in the league against Dedza Dynamos but this is a cup game and we will do everything to turn things around as we believe we are more prepared now and we have gotten lessons from the result against Dedza,” Kamwendo said.

Creck Sporting’s skipper Hadji Wali is equally upbeat and says his teammates are determined to make an impact in their first-ever Airtel Top 8 appearance: “I can say it will be a good game as we are more prepared now.

“We have agreed to seek an early goal to disturb Bullets’ tactical plan. We have played before and they only narrowly escaped this time around, we want to be winners at the end of 90 minutes.”

The other first legs of the tournament will be played a week later in which Mighty Wanderers will host Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium while Mzuzu City Hammers will face Civil Service United at Mzuzu Stadium (Saturday April 19) with Silver Strikers hosting Moyale at Silver Stadium to wrap up the first leg of the quarterfinals on Monday, April 21.

In the second legs, Karonga will host Mighty Wanderers at the Karonga Stadium on Saturday, April 26 with Creck facing Bullets at a venue to be communicated.

On Saturday May 17, Moyale will host Silver Strikers at Mzuzu Stadium and the following day Mzuzu City Hammers will face Civil Service United.

The semi-finals are scheduled on June 28 and 29 with the final set on July 12.

Only Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers have played in all the seasons of the tournament — which pits top eight teams in the previous season of the TNM Super League.

The honours list in the TNM Super League had Silver Strikers as champions; Mighty Wanderers as runners-up; Nyasa Big Bullets (3rd place); Mzuzu City Hammers (4th), Civil Service United (5th), Creck Sporting (6th), Karonga United (7th) and Moyale (8th).