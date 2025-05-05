Airtel signs agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet connectivity solutions to its customers in Africa including Malawi

* With this collaboration, Airtel Africa will further enhance its next-generation satellite connectivity offerings

* And augment connectivity for enterprises, businesses, and socio-economic communities like schools, health centres in even the most rural parts of Africa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Africa has announced today an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet connectivity solutions to its customers in Africa including Malawi to its customers in Africa.

A statement from Airtel from Dubai, UAE, says currently, SpaceX has acquired requisite licenses in nine out of 14 countries within Airtel Africa’s footprint — Malawi, Nigeria, ⁠Kenya, Zambia, Rwanda, ⁠Niger, Madagascar, DRC and Chad.

“Operating licenses for the other 5 countries are under process,” says the statement. “With this collaboration, Airtel Africa will further enhance its next-generation satellite connectivity offerings and augment connectivity for enterprises, businesses, and socio-economic communities like schools, health centres in even the most rural parts of Africa.

“Airtel Africa will also explore rural coverage expansion through cellular backhauling,” says the statement, adding that the two companies will continue to explore other areas to promote digital inclusion in the continent as well as SpaceX’s ability to utilise and benefit from Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in Africa.

Airtel Africa Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar is quoted in the statement as saying: “We remain deeply committed to our vision to enrich the lives of people of Africa.

“This partnership with SpaceX is a significant step to demonstrate our continued commitment to advancing Africa’s digital economy through strategic investments and partnerships.

“Next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every individual, business, and community have reliable and affordable voice and data connectivity even in the most remote and currently under-served parts of Africa.”

On his part, SpaceX vice-president of Starlink Business Operations, Chad Gibbs said: “We are very excited to work with Airtel to bring the transformative benefits of Starlink to the African people in new and innovative ways.

“Starlink is available in more than 20 African markets and this agreement with Airtel highlights how, once licensed, Starlink welcomes the opportunity to join forces with important industry leaders to ensure as many people as possible can benefit from Starlink’s presence.

“The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in Africa’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering across Africa makes great sense for our business.”

Starlink, engineered and operated by SpaceX, delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

As the world’s leading provider of launch services, SpaceX says it is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system.

Airtel Africa — the leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with operations in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa offers integrated national and international mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services to over 156 million customers.

“The company’s strategy is focused on delivering a great customer experience across the entire footprint and increasing digital and financial inclusion to transform lives across Africa, in line with our corporate purpose.”