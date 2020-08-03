Airtel resumes person to person mobile money transaction fees

Maravi Express

Airtel Money has reverted to its original transaction fees and account holding balances following the expiry of provisional measures put in place on 23rd April 2020 to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 for 90 days (3 months).

In a statement, Airtel says effective from 1st August, 2020, fees on all Person to Person (P2P) transactions for Airtel Money to Airtel Money customers and from Airtel Money to Mpamba customers are now as was on 22nd April 2020.

Accordingly, the transaction limits will also be restored as of 22nd April 2020 rates.

“Customers can continue to access Airtel Money services by dialing *211#, using ‘My Airtel App’ or visiting our network of Airtel Money branches, agents, and business partners,” says the statement.

“Airtel Money remains committed to enabling digital money transfers and payments to further mitigate the risk of transmission and wish to thank their customers for all their support.

Established in February 2011, Airtel Money offers the largest mobile commerce service with the widest agent network in the country.

At the end of June 2020, Airtel Money had a customer base of over 1.8 million subscribers; around 27,000 agents; 600 Airtel Money branches, and over 3,500 kiosks, across Malawi in both rural and urban areas, says the statement.