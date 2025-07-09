Airtel Money launches Thanzi Medical Aid in partnership with WEMAS to advance universal health access

* Pioneering mobile-based medical aid service designed to democratise healthcare for every Malawian, especially those in rural and under-resourced communities

* WEMAS is a trusted health insurance provider, and inclusivity, a digital technology firm enabling seamless access through the Airtel Money platform

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Money Malawi, through its Airtel Money subsidiary, has partnered with Wella Medical Aid Society (WEMAS) in a valiant step towards achieving MW2063 national vision goals of inclusive wealth and universal access to essential services.

Malawi’s largest and trusted mobile money service provider has unveiled Thanzi, “a pioneering mobile-based medical aid service designed to democratise healthcare for every Malawian, especially those in rural and under-resourced communities”.

A press release from the company says “this transformative product is powered by a collaboration with WEMAS — a trusted health insurance provider, and inclusivity, a digital technology firm enabling seamless access through the Airtel Money platform”.

At the launch in Lilongwe, Airtel Money Malawi Managing Director, Thokozani Sande emphasised the deeper impact of this initiative, saying: “Today, we are not just launching a product, we are launching hope — hope for mothers in rural areas, for fathers worried about medical bills, for families who’ve gone without care for too long.

“With Thanzi, affordable healthcare is now just a few taps away — no paperwork, no queues, just dignity and convenience. This is healthcare that speaks the language of the people, ensuring that healthcare is no longer a privilege, but a right.”

With subscriptions starting from as low as K500 per month, Airtel Money says Thanzi offers up to K4 million in annual medical coverage fully managed through a mobile phone using the Airtel Money platform.

The Thanzi Medical Aid is available in three flexible packages: Thanzi Bronze — at K500 per month, up to K2 million medical cover; Thanzi Silver – K1,000 per month, up to K3 million medical cover; and Thanzi Gold – K2,000 per month, up to K4 million medical cover.

In aligning with the MW2063 agenda, Thanzi Medical Aid is earmarked to promote inclusive health access and financial resilience; strengthen digital public service delivery; and advance private sector-led innovation in national development.

On the other hand, medical aid provider WEMAS brings its robust healthcare network to the partnership, with cover accepted at over 100 hospitals nationwide, including all Banja La Mtsogolo clinics.

WEMAS Board chairperson, Dr. Anderson Gondwe, outlined the opportunity and outreach impact of the service, saying: “This partnership is a game-changer as through Airtel Money, we are reaching villages and communities that we have never been able to serve before.

“Every Malawian deserves access to quality care and with Thanzi, they now have it,” said Dr. Gondwe.

Airtel emphasises that Thanzi Medical Aid “represents the next chapter in Airtel Money Malawi’s journey, not just as a mobile money leader, but as a driver of innovation that meets people at the heart of their daily lives — connecting them to better health, peace of mind, and a future full of possibilities”.

Airtel Money customers can register and pay for Thanzi Medical Aid through their phones by simply dialing *211#; selecting Financial Services; then selecting Thanzi from the list.

Launched in 2020, WEMAS joined Malawi’s medical insurance industry with a new and first-of-its kind scheme that guarantees cash back on underutilised monthly contributions at the end of the year.

WEMAS is owned 100% by Wella Holdings Limited and started its operations on April 1, 2020 and other products and services include Pensioners Medical Scheme; Gap Cover; Corporate Medical Scheme; Family Medical Scheme as well as funeral expenses cover.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Money Malawi (also known as Airtel Mobile Commerce Ltd) is dedicated to making financial services more accessible, convenient, and secure for millions of Malawians.

“With the country’s largest network of branches and agents, Airtel Money empowers communities by providing reliable, seamless, and secure mobile money solutions,” says the company.