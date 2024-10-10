Airtel Malawi’s MD Charles Kamoto transitions to Airtel Tanzania MD

Charles Kamoto

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Board of Directors of Airtel Malawi Plc has announced key leadership changes that sees Managing Director, Charles Kamoto transitioning to another significant role within the Airtel Africa Plc business group as Managing Director of Airtel Tanzania Plc with effect from November 1, 2024.

In a statement issued by chairperson of the Board, Dr. Ngeyi Ruth Kanyongolo said in the interim, Airtel Malawi’s Finance Director, Abdul Khayyum Shaik will assume the role of acting managing director until a substantive appointment is made.

The Board takes cognizance that Kamoto “has been an integral part of Airtel Malawi and that his leadership has been pivotal in driving the company’s growth and success”.

“He joined Airtel Malawi Plc as Chief Commercial Officer in May 2014 and was appointed Managing Director in March 2016 — with over 24 years of experience in telecommunications, including 17 years in executive management.

“Mr. Kamoto brought a strong customer-centric approach to our organisation. His tenure at Airtel Malawi Plc has been marked by numerous achievements, including:

* Successfully leading the listing of Airtel Malawi Plc on the Malawi Stock Exchange in 2020;

* Driving exceptional profitable growth in both customer market share and revenue market share and significantly increasing shareholder value;

* Establishing a solid foundation, building business resilience for Airtel Malawi Plc, and positioning it well for future growth;

* Building a diverse, multi-disciplinary team across commercial, technology, IT, finance, legal/regulatory and operations, which he leaves behind to take the business to the next level.

“As we bid farewell to Mr. Kamoto, we express our deepest appreciation for his vision, dedication and outstanding contributions to Airtel Malawi Plc. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward.”

On the interim appointment of Khayyum Shaik, the Board says they are confident in his “ability to lead the company during this transition period, ensuring continuity and stability”.

“Mr. Shaik brings over 20 years of experience in finance in the telecommunications industry. He started his career in Bharti Airtel as a finance executive and has progressively held a variety of senior roles including general ledger controller (India); revenue reporting head (India & Africa); business controller (AP & TG Region) and business controller Broadband.

“Prior to taking up the finance director Malawi role, he was the head market operations, mobile business for Bharti Airtel. Mr. Shaik is a qualified chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Nagarjuna University.

“We also want to reassure our customers, shareholders, and partners that Airtel Malawi Plc remains committed to delivering exceptional service and value.

“Our robust leadership team and strategic direction will ensure that we continue to build on the strong foundation laid by Mr. Kamoto.

“Please join us in wishing Mr. Kamoto all the best in his new role within the Airtel Africa business and Abdul as he steers Airtel Malawi Plc forward in the interim period.

“Thank you for your continued support and trust in Airtel Malawi Plc,” says the Board chairperson, Kanyongolo.