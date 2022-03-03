Airtel Malawi unveils new internet bundles PaNet MoFaya

The packages on offer for PaNet MoFaya

* Available in seven options of daily, weekly, and monthly packages

* Ranging from 2GB valid for 24 hours to 215GB valid for 30 days

* The speeds for ‘PaNet MoFaya’ bundles are uncapped ensuring customers enjoy the best internet experience

* Based on the technology of their choice whether 2G, 3G or 4G

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Malawi Plc has unveiled new internet bundles that will see Airtel prepaid customers enjoy data bundles with more volume, low prices and uncapped internet speeds.

The new package, ‘PaNet MoFaya’ data bundles, are available in seven options of daily, weekly, and monthly packages — ranging from 2GB valid for 24 hours to 215GB valid for 30 days.

A statement from Airtel Malawi, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa, further says the ‘PaNet MoFaya’ 31GB can also be used for 4G pocket Wi-Fi, whilst the ‘PaNet MoFaya’ 50GB, 105GB and 215GB bundles are also usable on both pocket Wi-Fi and home Wi-Fi routers.

“The speeds for the new ‘PaNet MoFaya’ bundles are uncapped ensuring customers enjoy the best internet experience based on the technology of their choice whether 2G, 3G or 4G,” Airtel Malawi Plc Marketing Director, Thokozani Kamkondo-Sande is quoted as saying in the statement.

“These uncapped speeds will meet expectations of both streamers and downloaders alike among the youth, social lovers, and business customers.

“Coupled with the Company’s passion to consistently innovate in service delivery and its 1,000+ largest network tower footprint across the country, the ‘PaNet MoFaya’ bundles lauded with more benefits, aim to deliver unrivalled experience for customers.”

She further said PaNet MoFaya is a reminder to customers of Airtel Malawi Plc’s “consistency in delivering unmatched internet services”.

“In today’s digitally driven world, customers want internet services that offer value for money, reliable speed, and facilitate seamless day to day communication, entertainment, edutainment, and business operations.

“PaNet MoFaya bundle will enable, enrich, and align to these needs of our customers because for us, speed is everything in data and speed is a major differentiator on Airtel Malawi data service.”

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc is the country’s leading mobile service provider offering 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks and and high speed flat broadband internet services.

Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile commerce service in the country through Airtel Money which was launched in Malawi in February 2011.

Airtel Malawi is a subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc — a Pan-African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecoms solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services, both nationally and internationally.

It aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.