Airtel Malawi to list on Malawi Stock Exchange

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Malawi plc on Wednesday announced its intention to list on the main board of the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) as aligned to the Communications Act of 2016, Communications (Telecommunications and Broadcasting Licensing) Regulations of 2016 and its operating license.

This will allow Malawians to share in Airtel Malawi’s success story, as said by Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution,” Kamoto said. “Since starting operations in 1999 Airtel Malawi has been ingrained in the fabric of the country.

“This potential listing will enable Malawians to share in the growth of the company.”

He added that Airtel Malawi’s investment in its network has ensured that it maintains a leadership position into the future.

“Through investment in its infrastructure and innovative offerings, Airtel Malawi has grown to offer dependable voice, data and digital services to its customers.

“We have always believed that mobile communications connect people, helps families and communities stay in touch and enables business to be more efficient.

Listing on the Malawi Stock Exchange, Airtel Malawi now allows Malawians across the length and breadth of the country to be part of a shared journey,” Kamoto said.

The company aims to list on the MSE pending market conditions and subject to the approval of the requisite authorities.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi is the country’s leading mobile service provider offering 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks and high speed fixed broadband internet services.

Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile financial service in the country through Airtel Money, which was launched in Malawi in February 2011.

Airtel Malawi was established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Airtel Africa. Airtel Africa Limited is a Pan-African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa.

Airtel Africa (LSE: AAF; NSE: AIRTELAFRI) is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East, Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.