Airtel Malawi rebrands from Smartphone Network’ to #A Reason to Imagine# to inspire youths

By Fazilla Tembo

Airtel Malawi Plc, the leading provider of telecommunications and a subsidiary of Airtel Africa with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, has launched a new youth orientated brand campaign dubbed #A Reason to Imagine# — focused on building a deeper emotional connection with youths.

Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said in Lilongwe on Monday evening that the Smartphone Network tagline has now evolved to align with youths, whose influence and impact on the future cannot be ignored.

“With #A Reason to Imagine#, our focus as Malawi’s preferred mobile network will be to provide the youth with the best mobile services and solutions that will enable them to connect, communicate and collaborate with anyone, anywhere and anytime — by offering the youth easier access to platforms that suit their needs and preferences,” he said.

“It is also to support the youth with innovative and relevant products and features that enhance their productivity, creativity and skills.”

He added that the new brand is testament of their belief in young people, in their dreams and in their potential and a quest to help them unleash it.

“#A Reason to Imagine# is celebrating the energy, creativity and innovation of Malawi’s young people and will be an enabler of young people’s dreams and ambitions.”

Kamoto further said young people are the future of the society and economy — thus they have the potential to make a positive difference in Malawi, Africa and the world with their ideas, talents, and passions.

He believes that the Smartphone Network has been synonymous with their objective to set roots and establish themselves in Malawi as it has driven Airtel Malawi to achieve their current 1,000 plus network tower infrastructure across Malawi and connected over 6.5 million subscribers.

A statement from the company says the campaign has also been adopted in all Airtel Africa’s 14 subsidiaries — driven by the insight that in Africa, “imagination is the only qualification that matters and showcases Airtel Malawi’s role in harnessing this potential by delivering relevant solutions to consumers that enhance digital and financial inclusion”.

The statement quotes Airtel Africa’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Shiner as saying “with more than 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, the youth are central to achieving Africa’s potential”.

“Empowering this new generation through the new tagline aligns Airtel’s objectives to the transformative future of the continent.”

It further said rebranding to ‘A Reason to Imagine’ builds on Airtel Malawi’s ongoing ‘ZiliMwaIfe’ campaign which has been showcasing Malawi’s local heroes who are doing extraordinary initiatives in their communities and the ‘The Voice Africa’ music competition which has been showcasing exceptional African musical talent including Malawi in a show that also features a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts exclusively on Airtel TV app and Zodiak TV.

Headquartered in the Capital, Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc offers 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks; and high speed fixed broadband internet services.

Airtel Malawi — which was established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Airtel Africa — also offers the largest mobile commerce service in the country through Airtel Money, which was launched in Malawi in February 2011.

Airtel Africa PLC — a Pan-African telecommunications company has such a huge footprint primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa offering an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.