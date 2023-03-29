Airtel Malawi Plc revamps its popular voice bundle portfolio Chezani with 3 new bundles

* With the world becoming more connected than ever, it’s essential for friends, family, and colleagues to always stay in touch



* Regardless of the network that they are using—Kamkondo-Sande

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel customers can now comfortably call out to mobile numbers from other networks through the its popular voice bundle portfolio, Chezani — which has been revamped by adding three new bundles.

A statement from Airtel Malawi Plc, one of the leading mobile network service providers, announces that the three portfolios are Chezani Daily K200 (for 10 minutes); Chezani Weekly K500 (for 30 minutes); and Chezani Monthly K2,000 (for 140 minutes).

Marketing Director, Thokozani Kamkondo-Sande, is quoted as saying the three Chezani bundles is on promotional offer for 90 days from Tuesday March 28 until June 26 and will be accessible under the ‘Airtel to all networks’ option on the *301# or My Airtel mobile App menu listed as ‘Chezani Bundles’.

“With the world becoming more connected than ever, it’s essential for friends, family, and colleagues to always stay in touch regardless of the network that they are using,” Kamkondo-Sande is quoted as saying.

“And that is why we have created these new Chezani bundles to keep Malawians connected anytime, anywhere, regardless of their network. All they have to do is have an Airtel SIM card.

“The new Chezani bundle price ranges and minutes have been tailored for our customers who might want to make a few quick calls or chat for hours on end.

“Furthermore, the My Airtel mobile App’s user-friendly interface makes it easy to manage all bundles, check balance, and even top up bundles from just a few clicks,” she said.

In addition to the three new Chezani voice bundles that will work across the country’s local networks, Airtel Malawi has also brought back the Chezani Daily K100 bundle offering 5 minutes for Airtel-to-Airtel calls.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc offers 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks; and high speed fixed broadband internet services.

The multinational also offers the largest mobile commerce service in the country through Airtel Money which was launched in Malawi in February 2011.

It was established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc — a Pan-African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.