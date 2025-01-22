Airtel Malawi Plc appoints its former chief commercial officer Aashish Dutt as new Managing Director

* He has over 28 years of experience in the telecommunications — 14 of which have been in executive management



By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Malawi Plc has appointed its former chief commercial officer, Aashish Dutt, who had relocated to Kenya in 2021, as the new Managing Director with effect from February 1, 2025.

He is replacing Charles Kamoto, who relocated to Tanzania in the same capacity and also replacing Abdul Khayyum Shaik, who has been in acting capacity since November 1, 2024, soon after Kamoto left.

A statement from the Board issued by Kayisi Sadala indicates that Dutt was first appointed Airtel Malawi’s sales and distribution director in January 2017 and subsequently promoted to the role of chief commercial officer in January 2021.

He then relocated to serve as chief commercial officer for Kenya Airtel Networks from August 2021 to date. Additionally, he has been in acting capacity in the same post of chief commercial officer in Uganda, working across both Kenya and Uganda.

The Board indicates that Dutt has over 28 years of experience in the telecommunications, 14 of which have been in executive management.

He also has a strong commercial background in telecommunications and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) across multiple geographies across India and Africa.

The Board further reports that Dutt specialises in new business development and market expansion in both urban and rural markets; customer life cycle management; leading large cross-functional transformational projects — to enhance revenues, market share and accomplish business objective.

He is also responsible for market execution, setting and managing distribution infrastructure for Airtel for business unit development; identifying potential opportunities for sustained customer base and business growth — along with fostering and developing a learning culture and creating shared vision for the team.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Calcutta University in India and a postgraduate Diploma in Bisiness Administration from Symbiosis Centre India.

In congratulating Dutt for his appointment, the Board also thanked Shaik “for his leadership and dedication during the transition period” after Kamoto transitioned to become Airtel Tanzania managing director.

As Finance Director, Shaik has over 20 years of experience in finance in the telecommunications industry, having started his career in Bharti Airtel as a finance executive and has progressively held a variety of senior roles including general ledger controller (India); revenue reporting head (India & Africa); business controller (AP & TG Region) and business controller Broadband.

Prior to taking up the role of finance director for Airtel Malawi, Shaik — who is a qualified chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Nagarjuna University — was the head market operations, mobile business for Bharti Airtel.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc is the country’s leading mobile service provider connecting millions of Malawians to the world through unrivalled data and voice solutions on 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks and high speed fixed broadband internet services.

Established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel International, Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile money service in the country through Airtel Money.

Airtel Malawi includes Airtel Africa’s presence in the 14 countries it operates in — primarily in East, Central and West Africa; offering an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.