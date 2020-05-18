Airtel Malawi launches two new products during Live Facebook Party for customers

By Duncan Mlanjira

Over 7,000 viewers tuned in to Friday’s Airtel Malawi COVID-19 ‘stay at home’ entertainment package when the country’s leading mobile network service provider hosted a live party on its official Malawi Facebook page that was also used to launch two new products.

With this new innovation, in line with encouraging people to stay at home in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, Airtel has brought in a paradigm shift in the mobile telco industry as it successfully launched the two new products — ‘My Airtel Mobile App’ and ‘Katswiri’ Community Champion.

According to statistics made available by Airtel, the highly interactive live streaming event — hosted by renowned radio personality, Joy Nathu and popular VJ Ice — had over 350 shares and over 1,000 downloads of the My Airtel Mobile App overnight.

What encouraged the participants that attracted the 350 shares was the exciting offer of free 2GB bundle, which was given to lucky viewers who created a ‘watch party’ of more than 10 people of the live-streamed party.

Airtel Managing Director Charles Kamoto expressed his excitement with the event stating that the main aim of the Live Party was to engage with the brand’s over 270,000 followers on it’s Facebook page.

“The Airtel Live Party was our way of leveraging digital technology and revolutionizing the way we engage and interact with our customers,” Kamoto said.

“It was also used to launch our products, ensuring that we don’t lose touch with them throughout this social distancing period.

“We are very pleased with how the event was patronized. Our aim was to engage with our customers and encourage downloads of our revamped My Airtel Mobile App and also announce ‘Katswiri’ Community Champion — which will reward 4% airtime back to prepaid customers who buy airtime for others via the mobile app or Airtel Money.

“And so, the fact that the one-hour Live Party show garnered over 1,000 downloads of the My Airtel Mobile App surpassed all our expectations,” Kamoto said.

The Airtel Live Party also featured Head of Data and Devices, Masiye Mazaza who — together with renowned host Joy Nathu — took viewers through the two products, including a Q&A segment addressing various queries and comments.

Kamoto added that the Airtel Live Party, ‘Katswiri‘ community champion initiative, and the ‘My Airtel Mobile App’ are part of Airtel Malawi’s various initiatives aimed at keeping customers connected through the use of more digital platforms and transactions in the wake of social distancing and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other initiatives by the industry leader have been the zero-rating of Airtel Money person to person transactions; zero-rating of online education sites: www.education.gov and www.khanacademy.org.

There are also health sites: www.covid19.health.gov.mw www.who.int and www.ncov2019.live as well as toll-free platforms: 54747 and *929#.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi plc is the country’s leading mobile service provider offering 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks; and high speed fixed broadband internet services.

Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile commerce service in the country through Airtel Money which was launched in Malawi in February 2011.

Airtel Malawi was established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Airtel Africa. Airtel Africa PLC is a Pan- African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa.