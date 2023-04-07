Airtel Malawi launches e-Sim technology to improve customers mobility

Airtel’s MD Charles Kamoto (right) and MACRA DG Daud Suleman launching the e-Sim

* To provide a platform to the customers to be able to use multiple numbers on one device making it environmental friendly

* To reduce production of sim-card — turning the world more greener and improves the network connections

By Victor Singano Jnr

Airtel Malawi Plc says the introduction of the newly launched e-Sim technology will help to ease customers mobility which has been major challenge to the people.

The e-Sim technology, which is a digital or embedded sim, will no longer allow customers with compatible devices to use physical sim-card to get connected to the Airtel services.

The new technology will provide a platform to the customers to be able to use multiple numbers on one device — hence making it environmental friendly.

At the launch at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel on Wednesday, Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said the new digital sim-card will bring a lot of benefits to the country and the world at large as it will reduce production of sim-card — turning the world more greener and improves the network connections.

“The world is improving almost in each and every day in as far as digital technology is concerned,” he said. “So it is time that Malawians should start thinking of being part of the technology change in order to benefit more and move with time.

“It is a fact that a bigger number of Malawians don’t use smart devices that are compatible to e-Sim but we’ll make promotions that will change the thinking of people into the new world order.

“We believe that as time goes, we’ll eventually completely replace the existing physical sim-cards just we as we did when we moved from standard sim to mini-sim, micro just to mention a few.

“Let me assure all our customers that this e-Sim technology will be more secure.”

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Director General, Daud Suleman commended Airtel for introducing the e-Sim, which he said is taking the right direction as the world is fast growing on the part of technology — which Malawi deserves not to be left behind but rather moving together with time.

He added that technology provide a digital economy since majority of works are done digitally without human beings be involved.

Suleman said he understands that a certain big population is currently not using devices that are connected to internet while a small number manages to access internet, which is a big challenge.

However, Suleman said this is so because recently data bundle has been expensive as well as devices, and that after working together with their partners and stakeholders there has been a positive change in terms prizes.

“e-Sim is a welcome development and this is what the government expects from the network provider companies to introduce more technology initiatives which will contribute to the economy of the country.

“We promise to work hand in hand with Airtel to make sure we have smart devices available with fair prizes so that we reach out to a good number of people who will be able to be using e-Sim digital,” Suleman said.