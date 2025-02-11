Airtel Malawi launches combo bundle ChezaFaya that serves dual services of data and voice

* A combination of Airtel’s most popular bundles MoFaya and Chezani



* Tailored to cater to different usage patterns and budget preferences

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Malawi Plc has launched a combo bundle named ‘ChezaFaya’, which offers both MoFaya data and Chezani voice (minutes) in one convenient package.

Making the announcement in Lilongwe today, the country’s leading mobile telecommunications company said in a statement that this new bundle ensures that customers can enjoy seamless internet browsing and voice calls across all networks with better value.

According to Airtel Malawi Marketing Director, Joshua Sichinga, the new ‘ChezaFaya’ combo bundle includes four options designed to meet diverse customer needs — “tailored to cater to different usage patterns and budget preferences”.

He added: “By providing both data and voice benefits in a single package, Airtel Malawi has made it incredibly convenient for customers to purchase one bundle that serves dual services.

“This bundle will eliminate the hassle of buying separate bundles for data and voice, ensuring a seamless and efficient user experience for customers.”

ChezaFaya combo bundles, which customers can buy through MyAirtelApp or by simply dialling *301#, is set to empower customers to purchase a single bundle at one price point that provides both Chezani voice and MoFaya data benefits.

“We have combined two of our best data and voice products and ensured they are packed with value, ensuring that our customers stay connected with their loved ones and enjoy a great experience — whether for streaming, downloads, WhatsApp or normal voice calls,” says Sichinga.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc is the country’s leading mobile service provider connecting millions of Malawians to the world through unrivalled data and voice solutions on 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks and high speed fixed broadband internet services.

Established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel International, Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile money service in the country through Airtel Money.

It is under the Airtel Africa Group, which as a large footprint of operations in 14 countries across Africa — primarily in East, Central and West Africa; offering an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.