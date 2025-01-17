Airtel Malawi investing in additional capacity for international data links to mitigate interruptions from neighbouring countries’ fiber challenges 

Airtel Malawi’s acting Managing Director Abdul Shaik

* Adds Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) as an additional local fiber service provider

* To enhance protection on major routes in order to mitigate unforeseen circumstances Airtel Malawi has experienced recently

* Acquiring additional protection capacity on international fiber link from Tanzania to boost already existing links from Mozambique and Zambia

By Duncan Mlanjira

In order to safeguard a robust and reliable network, Airtel Malawi is investing in additional capacity for its international data links and additional local fiber providers to address recent network challenges impacting voice and data services.

In a press statement issued this afternoon, acting Managing Director, Abdul Shaik indicates that “this strategic move will mitigate interruptions from neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Zambia, and local fiber outages in Malawi”.

“It is important to note that with Malawi being a landlocked country, data services are acquired from foreign service providers,” says Shaik. “During the festive season, our primary fiber link from Mozambique faced prolonged downtimes due to security challenges which impacted service restoration.

“Additionally, out back-up links via Zambia were impacted by prolonged power outages which resulted in service degradation [and] locally, persistent vandalism and road construction works led to multiple outages of fiber links resulting in intermittent data and voice services.

“These challenges impacted our network services despite having the multiple layers of protection from back-up fiber links.”

In the investment plan, Shaik announces that Airtel has added Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) as an additional local fiber service provider to enhance protection on our major routes in order to mitigate the “unforeseen circumstances” they have experienced and ensure quality service.

“Internationally, we are acquiring additional protection capacity on our fiber link from Tanzania. These initiatives will be completed by the end of January 2025 and a subsequent update will be shared on the same.

“Currently, Airtel Malawi has multiple international data fiber links (main from Mozambique) and two back-up links from Zambia, and two local fiber service providers.”

While assuring customers that Airtel Malawi remains committed to improving service quality at all times, the recent service interruptions made them to initiate the investment enhancement plans in order to make their “network robust and reliable and ensuring improved voice and data experience for the customers”.

Shaik also assured that they will continue engaging with their local and international fiber service providers “for faster resolution and resilience measures”.