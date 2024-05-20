Airtel Malawi introduces new security features to protect customers against money fraud; Removes one time password on MyAirtel App

Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto

* Introduces an SMS verification feature, which will send a free auto-generated message to the user’s mobile number

* To authenticate ownership before logging into the app, thereby adding an extra layer of security

By Duncan Mlanjira

In order to protect customers against money fraud, Airtel Malawi Plc removed one time password on MyAirtel App Airtel and instead introduced new security features.

The leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Malawi, unveiled the removal of the One Time Password (OTP) on their flagship MyAirtel” Mobile App and introduced two innovative security measures that have been integrated into the app.

In a statement, Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said he unveiled the development during the meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information & Communications Technology last week — when he was addressing concerns regarding fraud.

“We have now removed the One Time Password (OTP) and introduced an SMS verification feature, which will send a free auto-generated message to the user’s mobile number to authenticate ownership before logging into the app, thereby adding an extra layer of security.

“We have also introduced biometric facial or fingerprint recognition which will be prompted for customers with phones of this capability.

“We are proud to be the first network to introduce these security enhancements in Malawi. This technology ensures that only authorized users can access the app, effectively preventing unauthorized attempts and access from fraudsters.”

Kamoto emphasised that these features address the rising fraud incidents associated with customers releasing OTPs to fraudsters, providing a more secure solution where potential victims are not targeted for the OTP.

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) introduced Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system as a security measure of protecting mobile devices from theft and fraud.

The system is also to curtail problems of rampant theft of mobile devices in the country and to identify fake or cloned mobile devices as well as providing all privacy as it stores and utilizes International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEls).

IMEls identify the actual handset worldwide not Sim card numbers and all transactions in the Sim card are under the privacy and security policies of mobile network operator.

Only upon receipt of a report from a subscriber or the Malawi Police Service CEIR be invoked to trace, block and blacklist the mobile device linked to the report using its IMEI.

MACRA is implementing the project in partnership with the country’s two giant mobile communications providers — Airtel Malawi and TNM Plc and Kamoto added that the enhanced security on the mobile app coincides with MACRA’s recent announcement of phasing out of physical scratch cards in favour of digital recharges in the market.

At the announcement of phasing out the scratch cards, Kamoto emphasised that this will help to reduce distances for transactions, especially for the customers in rural areas.

Kamoto added that Airtel Malawi has already surpassed 80% in terms of usage of digital solutions to recharge airtime and buy bundles and that only seven percent of customers is still using physical airtime and data transactions.

“With the coming in of directive from MACRA, we are putting mechanism to expand further on our agents’ network, especially in rural areas, as well as communicating to customers on what we are going to do so that everyone in the country embraces this digital recharge,” Kamoto said.

The phasing out process started on Labour Day (May 1) and MACRA is expecting that all mobile network operators will fully complete moving away from physical scratch cards to digital top-up platforms by December 31, 2024.

The airtime scratch cards were slowly becoming obsolete as the public are now buying airtime and internet bundles through mobile money services of Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba.

When one does have cash in the mobile money wallet, they simply approach a transaction agent readily available who facilitates for the airtime as well as the internet data.

Scratch cards also had their disadvantages of waste pollution as most users of the paper cards just carelessly discarded them anywhere without any remorse of taking care of their environment.

On his part, MACRA Director General Daud Suleman highlighted the importance of phasing out physical airtime and data scratch cards in Malawi, saying this will help the country to save forex used to import the scratch cards.

“This is not brand new mechanism — most of the mobile network operators and mobile internet providers already provide digital top-ups but what we have pushed is for a fast-tracking for fully adoption of digital ways and means of transactions.”

He added that the development is part of government’s initiative to promote digital transactions and limit cash usage and promote economic growth.

Both Airtel Malawi and TNM always send SMSs encouraging customers to transact digitally in as far as buying of airtime and internet bundles is concerned.

MyAirtel App is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple/iOS App store.

Established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Airtel Africa — which has operations in 14 countries across Africa — Airtel Malawi is headquartered in Lilongwe and offers 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks; and high speed fixed broadband internet services.