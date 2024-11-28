Airtel Malawi hosts 2nd record-breaking registered golf tourney at Blantyre Sports Club tomorrow till Saturday

Last year’s event

* It will feature men’s, ladies and Senior golfer’ categories — to be played on Medal format

* Golfers from across the country, including regions as far as Nchalo, Kasungu, Lilongwe and Zomba, making this a truly national event

* At Airtel, we are committed to fostering community engagement and promoting sportsmanship

By Duncan Mlanjira

A record registration of over 140 golfers has been recorded for the flagship Airtel Malawi Plc-sponsored golf tournament set to take place tomorrow till Saturday (November 29-30) at Blantyre Sports Club.

The record-breaking registration marks the growing popularity and competitive spirit of the event, which will feature men’s, ladies and Senior golfers’ categories — to be played on Medal format.

Golfers from across the country, including regions as far as Nchalo, Kasungu, Lilongwe and Zomba, will be participating, making this a truly national event.

In a statement, Blantyre Sports Club golf captain, Mike Juma expressed his excitement about hosting the memorable event, saying: “This tournament marks the last event on our 2024 calendar, and as always, Airtel’s tournaments always attract high numbers of registrations.

“While we had over 160 golfers interested, we have trimmed the list to over 140 participants to ensure a smooth and competitive event. We are looking forward to an exciting two days of golf.”

On his part, Airtel Malawi’s acting Managing Director, Abdul Shaik shared his thoughts on the significance of the tournament: “At Airtel, we are committed to fostering community engagement and promoting sportsmanship.

“This golf tournament is a testament to our dedication to bringing people together and supporting the sport of golf in Malawi. Over the next two days, golfers can look forward to a well- organised event, excellent networking opportunities, and a chance to showcase their skills on the course.”

The statement said the Airtel Business and Airtel Money teams will use the tournament to highlight their latest products including Airtel Business’s 200km of fixed fiber connectivity.

They will also showcase the Network as a Service (NaaS) offering, which promises unparalleled stability and reliability.

“Additionally, Airtel Money will present opportunities for seamless bulk payments for SMEs, corporates, public institutions and developmental organisations.

For more information about the tournament and Airtel’s services being promoted at the tournament, interested customers can visit; enterprise.experience@mw.airtel.com or airtelmoneyenterprise@mw.airtel.com.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc is the country’s leading mobile service provider connecting millions of Malawians to the world through unrivalled data and voice solutions on 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks and high speed fixed broadband internet services.

Established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel International, Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile money service in the country through Airtel Money.

The company is synonymous with sport as it also sponsors the lucrative Airtel Top 8 football tournament, which concluded a few weeks ago when Nyasa Big Bullets retained the tile after beating Silver Strikers 1-0 in the final.

Airtel Malawi also sponsored netball from grassroots to the senior national team from 2013-2016 — presenting itself as a great supporter of sports in the country.

It is under the Airtel Africa Group, which as a large footprint of operations in 14 countries across Africa — primarily in East, Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.