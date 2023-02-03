Airtel Malawi describes Airtel Top 8’s 5-year sponsorship as success and aims for more standard football development

The champions, Mighty Wanderers

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Airtel Malawi — the official sponsors of the much sought for Airtel Top 8 football trophy — emphasize that they are aiming high to develop the standard of football in the country through the competition.

Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said this Wednesday at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre during the 2022 Airtel Top 8 Season 5 Gala Awards.

Kamoto said they are impressed with the excitement the competition is providing to the soccer fraternity and more especially development of the sport as well as competitiveness which is a big evidence that the cup is contributing a lot in as far as grooming talent is concerned.

“Since we started sponsoring the competition 5 years ago, the trophy has been producing a new champion every year, except Silver Strikers who managed to win it twice,” he said.

“This tells us that indeed the competition has brought a good fight among teams which is very exciting. It is our target to experience such every year and make sure football standard is growing in the country because our main objective is to build players who will be able to represent our national team.”

Football Association of Malawi (FAM), vice-president, Jabbar Alide highlighted that the Airtel Top 8 has managed to expose local football across the African continent as well as Europe through the beaming of the competition via Mpira TV.

He further said FAM is looking forward to improve the competition every year in terms of administration, patronage from the fans, viewership and many more.

“We thank Airtel Malawi for being a good partner and we are also proud of ourselves for handling the competition in a professional manner because without that, the sponsors would’ve stopped sponsoring us — but they are always satisfied,” he said.

In the awards categories, Mighty Wanderers defender, Miracle Gabeya was named Player of the Tournament and he went home with K500,000 while his veteran teammate striker, Chiukepo Msowoya as well as Dedza Dynamos’ Clement Nyondo and Nyasa Big Bullets forward, Lanjesi Nkhoma received the Top Goal Scorers award after they scored two each in the competition and they shared an amount of K500,000.

Mighty Wanderers won the 2022 Airtel Top 8 Season 5 after beating their old rivals, Nyasa Big Bullets on post match penalties at Bingu National Stadium.