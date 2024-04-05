Airtel increases average price for voice bundles, data bundles and SMS; Some bundles to be discontinued

* Necessitated by the cumulative loss of value of the Malawi Kwacha by 71% since June 2023

By Duncan Mlanjira

With effect from Wednesday, April 10, Airtel Malawi Plc is increasing the average price for voice bundles by 15%, data bundles by 23% and SMS by 20% while some bundles will be discontinued.

A statement issued today says Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority has approved the adjustments — necessitated by the cumulative loss of value of the Malawi Kwacha by 71% since June 2023, alongside rise in general and commercial electricity tariffs by 65% (18% in September 2023 and 40.2% in November 2023), as well as the rise in diesel prices by 42.4%.

This also follows the partial adjustment of voice and data prices on December 5, 2023.

The benefits in bundles will be reduced; effectively increasing the average price for Voice bundles by 15%, Data bundles by 23%, and SMS by 20%. Additionally, some bundles will be discontinued.

The leading mobile telecommunications provider in Malawi, further says the rise in both local and dollar-based expenses as a consequence of the above major changes in the economy, have significantly impacted its overall operational costs.

“It is imperative that we adjust our prices to remain sustainable, continue investing and assure continued quality service delivery to our valued customers.

“To share the burden of the pain with our customers, the cumulative price increases from December to date remain much lower than the impact of cost increase on our operations.”