Airtel celebrates Customer Service Week with renewed commitment to service excellence

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its appreciation that customers are at the heart of everything that Airtel Africa do and that they are the reason they exist, the leading telecommunications provider is celebrating Customer Service Week with a renewed commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience.

The week-long annual celebration highlights Airtel Africa’s dedication to recognizing and appreciating its customers, who are at the heart of the company’s operations.

In a statement by Airtel Malawi quotes Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sunil Taldar at the launch of the Customer Service Week, during a groupwide Employee Townhall, as reaffirming the company’s commitment to providing superior experience and enhancing the customer journey across all touchpoints.

“At Airtel, our customers are at the heart of everything we do; they are the reason we exist,” he is quoted as saying. “Our commitment to delivering excellence in customer experience is unwavering, and we continue to invest in innovative solutions and dedicated teams to meet and exceed customer expectations.”

Airtel Malawi says during the week, along with the 13 other Airtel operations across Africa, will be celebrating its customers and frontline staff with a series of various engagement activities.

“Select walk in, and online customers will also enjoy special giveaways,” says the statement. “Additionally, Airtel employees will go out to engage with customers in the market to gain more insights to enhance service delivery.”

Some of the company’s key initiatives for Customer Service Excellence include:

1. Enhanced Digital Platforms: Airtel continues to upgrade its digital platforms, making it easier for customers to access services, resolve issues, and provide feedback;

2. Customer Support: The company has strengthened its customer service team, providing support through multiple channels, including call centre, email, WhatsApp, and social media;

3. Personalized Customer Engagement: Airtel is leveraging data and analytics to offer personalised solutions, ensuring each customer’s needs are met promptly and effectively; and

4. Customer Feedback Integration: The company actively listens to customer feedback and incorporates suggestions into service improvements, reinforcing its customer-first approach;

“Our goal is to be the most customer-centric telecommunications company, where every interaction leaves our customers delighted and valued,” adds CEO Sunil Taldar. “This Customer Service Week is not just about celebrating our customers but also about recommitting ourselves to the highest standards of service excellence.”

On his part, Airtel Malawi’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto praised the company’s frontline staff for their dedicated service and expressed gratitude to customers for their ongoing support, recognizing them as key contributors to Airtel Malawi’s growth over the years.

‘Our customer service teams enable us to achieve historic milestones,” he said. “This Customer Service Week provides us with a valuable opportunity to specially connect with our customers as well as our frontline colleagues who serve our customers and, most importantly, listen to their feedback.

“Our goal is to exceed expectations and meet the unique needs of every customer by delivering world- class service experience,” Kamoto said.

Airtel Africa maintains that it will continue to drive innovation and expand its offerings and that the company remains focused on building lasting relationships with its over 160 million customers in its 14 markets in Africa — ensuring they remain at the core of its strategic decisions.

Airtel Africa’s footprint is present in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in east, central and West Africa offering an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc is the country’s leading mobile service provider connecting millions of Malawians to the world through unrivalled data and voice solutions on 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks and high speed fixed broadband internet services.

Established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel International, Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile money service in the country through Airtel Money.