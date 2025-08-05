Airtel Africa partners Xtelify to pioneer AI-powered customer platform for Telcom operations worldwide

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel vice-chairman and MD

By Duncan Mlanjira

Xtelify, a fully owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel that houses all of Airtel’s digital assets and capabilities, has today launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, future-ready software platform that will help telcos all around the world rid themselves of underlying complexity, focus on the customer, help to improve experience, lower churn and raise customer usage (ARPU).

A statement from Airtel Africa indicates that addressing every layer of the telecom value chain, “the solution comes with a converged data engine for AI-led insights and intelligence at scale; a workforce platform for real time task streamlining; and an experience platform for managing every element of the customer journey for a telco”.

“Xtelify signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership with Airtel Africa, as part of which, Xtelify will provide its software platforms, which include Data Engine, Work and IQ.

“Deploying Xtelify Data Engine and Xtelify Work will empower Airtel Africa’s 150,000 field team from across its 14 Africa operations with market insights for micro-targeted strategies.”

The solution is further expected to unlock critical use cases like spam and fraud protection for its customers as Xtelify IQ will enable secure, real-time, omnichannel customer engagement — enhancing both service quality and customer experience.

Airtel Africa’s Group Chief Information Officer, Jacques Barkhuizen is quoted as saying: “This partnership marks a transformative leap in our mission to build Africa’s digital future. By harnessing Airtel’s AI platforms that have proven scale in India, we are not only simplifying our operations but also accelerating hyper-personalised experiences for our customers.

“In addition, this is Airtel leveraging Airtel – a powerful synergy that will drive sustainable growth, innovation, and unmatched value across our 14 African markets,” Barkhuizen said.

On his part, Binod Srivastava, Bharti Airtel Chief Business Officer-Global Business, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Airtel Africa. By combining our innovative Xtelify platform with Airtel Africa’s vision, we will drive their digital transformation and address industry’s most complex challenges like fighting spam and fraud to ensure utmost customer protection.

“We look forward to a lasting partnership, working together to set new benchmarks for the industry.”

Xtelify, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, unifies all of Airtel’s digital capabilities — including Airtel Cloud and future-ready technology solutions — under one integrated platform.

Designed to accelerate digital transformation, Xtelify provides full-scale digitisation capabilities that empower global telecom operators and Indian enterprises to fast-track their digital journeys, achieve market leadership, and deliver exceptional, future-ready customer experiences.

Its key offerings include Airtel Cloud and a suite of AI-powered software solutions: Xtelify Work, Xtelify Data Engine, Xtelify Serve, and Xtelify IQ — and backed by a 24×7 managed services hub in Pune, Xtelify is committed to delivering agile, intelligent, and scalable digital solutions that fuel innovation and business growth.

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with operations in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa and its integrated offer provides national and international mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services to over 169.4 million customers.

The company’s strategy is focused on delivering a great customer experience across the entire footprint and increasing digital and financial inclusion to transform lives across Africa, in line with our corporate purpose.

Headquartered in India, Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 590 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa — with also having its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities.

The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa.

Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile, Wi-Fi (FTTH+ FWA) that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, video-streaming services, digital payments and financial services.

For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that include secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT and cloud-based communication.

Within its diversified portfolio, Airtel offers passive infrastructure services through its subsidiary Indus Tower Ltd.