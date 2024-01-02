Airtel Africa CEO Ogunsanya retires with effect from July 1, 2024

* But he still remains in the business family as he will become the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural chairperson



* Which is set to accelerate the company’s commitment to its sustainability initiatives and charitable operations

By Duncan Mlanjira

Having served for over 12 years at Airtel Africa Plc where he rose to the rank of chief executive officer (CEO), Olusegun Ogunsanya — popularly addressed as ‘Segun’ — will retire from the his position with effect from July 1, 2024.

But he still remains in the business family as Ogunsanya will become the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural chairperson — which is set to accelerate the company’s commitment to its sustainability initiatives and charitable operations across its locations in 14 countries across Africa.

In its statement, Airtel Africa says with local knowledge of the African landscape and deep distribution experience, Ogunsanya led the company in maintaining double-digit revenue growth over many quarters and to deliver new, innovative products to its customers across the continent.

He joined Airtel in 2012, running the Nigeria operations of the telecommunications and mobile money company for nine years before his appointment as Group CEO in 2021.

Given his deep experience across Africa and building on the work undertaken during his time as CEO, Ogunsanya thus suits to become the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural chair.

The company says Charitable Foundation’s objectives will focus on promoting digital inclusion, financial inclusion, access to education and environmental protection — and will be a separate legal entity and be independent of the Airtel Africa Group.

Following his retirement from Airtel Africa Plc, Ogunsanya will also be available to advise the chairperson the Airtel Africa Board and the CEO for a 12-month period

Meanwhile, the Board appointed Sunil Taldar as managing director and CEO to succeed Ogunsanya on his retirement. Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October 2023 as Director-Transformation, will begin the transition to the CEO role, working alongside Ogunsanya.

Following a transition period, Taldar will be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director and assume the role of CEO on July 1 at which time Ogunsanya will step down from the Board and retire from the company.

In his remarks, Airtel Africa chairperson, Sunil Bharti Mittal said the Board was grateful of Ogunsanya for his commitment and significant contribution as CEO and before that as managing director and CEO of Nigeria, the company’s largest market in Africa.

“I am pleased Segun has agreed, following his retirement, to assume the new role as chair of the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation, where he will bring his visionary leadership to this new philanthropic initiative to advance development and prosperity across Africa.

“Segun will retire from the Board with our very best wishes and sincere appreciation for everything he has achieved.

“The Board is delighted to appoint Sunil Taldar as the Group’s next Chief Executive Officer. His industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery will enable him to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development.

“In respect of the transition period, Segun continues to lead the business very effectively as seen in our financial results. Given that Sunil Taldar has already joined the Group, we are confident that we will have an orderly leadership transition and handover of responsibilities.”

On his part, Ogunsanya said: “It has been a privilege to spend over 12 years of my career at Airtel Africa and I am proud of what we have delivered for customers across Africa. We continue to transform lives.

“Now is the right time for me to handover to a new leader who can build on Airtel Africa’s strengths and deliver on the significant opportunities ahead as I pursue my renewed interest in the empowerment of Africans through digital and financial inclusion in a different capacity beyond the boundaries of for-profit organizations.

“This has been my ambition after a successful career spanning over 35 years in banking, FMCG and telecommunications”.

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East, Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.