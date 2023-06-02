Airlink to launch flights to Malawi from Johannesburg in September

* The Warm Heart of Africa becomes the 16th country to be included in Airlink’s comprehensive route network



* Airlink will fly comfortable and efficient 37-seat Embraer Regional Jets on both new routes, which will operate three times a week

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airlink, southern Africa’s premier privately-owned regional airline, will start operating flights between Johannesburg, South Africa to Malawi landing both in Lilongwe and Blantyre from September 23, 2023.

In a statement, headlined Muli bwanji Malawi! (how are you, Malawians), says the Warm Heart of Africa becomes the 16th country to be included in Airlink’s comprehensive route network.

Airlink will fly comfortable and efficient 37-seat Embraer Regional Jets on both new routes, which will operate three times a week.

The statement quotes Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster saying: “As the premier regional airline, Airlink sets out to provide travellers to and from Malawi with optimal connectivity through a wide choice of conveniently scheduled flights and connections within the region and — through our partners — to the rest of the world.

“In addition to supporting the revitalisation of tourism, Airlink’s new routes will also be able to play a key role in the current Malawi Growth and Development Strategy, which aims to diversify the economy and build a wealthy, self-reliant and industrialised middle-income country.”

The airline goes further to market Malawi’s tourism potential, taking cognizance of its sustainable wildlife in the tourism sector as vital to Malawi’s economy.

“The country — often referred to as ‘The Warm Heart of Africa, was crowned as one of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel Top Countries in 2022. Tourist attractions include Lake Malawi (Africa’s third-largest, which is more like an inland sea), wildlife, adventure and its rich cultural heritage.”

The airline indicates that customers wanting to travel on these Airlink routes can book and manage their trips on flyairlink.com, Airlink’s smartphone app or through travel agents.

Airlink maintains that its great value fares on its Embraer Regional Jet flights include a 20kg free luggage allowance and that onboard, customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat and that its flights do not have middle seats.

Airlink was established in 1992 and serves cities and other destinations throughout southern Africa as well as Madagascar and St Helena Island. In addition, Airlink offers worldwide connections through its 34 airline partners, which include many of the world’s best-known inter-continental carriers.





Earlier this year, Airlink launched its innovative ‘Skybucks’ frequent flyer rewards programme and it has consistently been South Africa’s most on-time airline over the last two years.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and accredited under its safety audit programme, Airlink has on its fleet more than 60 modern jetliners, achieving a 94.89% average on-time performance so far this year.

This development comes after the Malawi Investment Forum which was hosted in South Africa on May 23-24 which discussed, among other issues, tourism, energy, mining, agriculture, health & education, financial services and ICT — under the theme ‘A Prosperous Malawi through Strategic Investment Partnerships’.

Last year, in an open letter to President Lazarus Chakwera, South Africa-based Chifipa Mhango — who is Chief Economist for Don Consultancy Group in his host country — emphasized that Malawi has the potential to revitalized its economy by vigorously marketing its tourism potential.

He had said Malawi is endowed with water resources Lake Malawi resorts; beautiful landscapes of Chiweta hills; Nyika plateau; Mulanje mountain and the majestic landscapes of Ku Chawe in Zomba as well as its very attractive game reserves and national parks on offer.