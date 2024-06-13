Air Cargo Malawi partners with MDF to enhance African cargo services and trade

Done deal by Air Cargo’s CEO Thokozani Unyolo and the MDF Commander, General Paul Valentino Phiri

By Duncan Mlanjira

Air Cargo Malawi Limited and the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to charter aircraft for cargo transportation, enhancing company’s capabilities and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

The partnership will enable Air Cargo Malawi to transport specialised cargo consignments between Malawi to regional member states of the SADC, COMESA and East Africa — providing seamless logistics for exporters and importers.

The agreement also demonstrates Air Cargo Malawi’s progress in its turnaround strategy and the MoU signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both parties — including Air Cargo Malawi chairperson, Felix Tandwe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thokozani Unyolo and the MDF Commander, General Paul Valentino Phiri.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing reliable and efficient air cargo services,” Tandwe said. “We are proud to work with the Malawi Defence Forces to enhance our services and contribute to the country’s economic development.”

CEO Unyolo added that the MOU opens up an opportunity for export of specialised cargo such as cut flowers and other horticultural products to Africa and beyond.

For his part, the MDF Commander said: “We are pleased to partner with Air Cargo Malawi Limited, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the country’s economic growth and development.”

General Phiri added that the charters will maximize the usage of MDF planes to generate additional revenue for the aviation department, adding that

The partnership is expected to boost trade and economic development in the region, aligning with the MW2063 national vision.

Air Cargo Malawi Limited was formed as a subsidiary of Air Malawi in 1979 whose mandate is to provide safe and reliable carriage of goods by air, ancillary services and to promote any commercial activity beneficial to the business of the company.

Its headquarters is at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe with other offices within Malawi at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre while abroad includes at Hatton Cross near Terminal 4 at London Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom.

In United Arab Emirates and the entire Middle East, Air Cargo Malawi Ltd has offices is represented by Al Rais Cargo Agencies as a general sales agent with offices in the Cargo Village in Dubai and Jebel Ali Free Zone.

Other general sales agents are in most major cities of the world, as according the Air Cargo Malawi’s LinkedIn.