Air Cargo launches Adopt-a-School initiative

By Duncan Mlanjira

State-owned Air Cargo Malawi Ltd has invested K4 million worth of scholarships to Kalumbu Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Lilongwe as part of its education program dubbed ‘Adopt-a-School’.

Presenting the investment, Air Cargo Director of Operations, Arnold Chimwenje said the support is to meet the tuition and education resources needs of 40 students at the school as part of ACM’s corporate social responsibility.

“Our revolving Adopt-a-School program aims to bridge the gap in educational resources and opportunities by empowering students to reach their full potential,” he said.

Chimwenje added that the Adopt-a-School CSR program is designed to help improve access to quality education in public schools, skills development and facilitate community empowerment.

“By partnering local education authorities across the nation, we’re supporting the growth of Malawi’s future leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers,” Chimwenje said.

In his vote of thanks, Kalumbu CDSS headteacher, Ishmael Kadzenje said the Department investment would help reduce incidences of drop-outs due to the lack of tuition fees.

“Lack of school fees is a big challenge in this area,” he said. “Now that the burden has been reduced through this support of from Air Cargo.

“I urge all parents and guardians to reciprocate by making sure that their wards are attending school,” said the headteacher.

Air Cargo Malawi has recently made strides to turnaround its operations by signing air charter agreements with Malawi Defense Force and venturing into the freight of pharmaceutical imports.