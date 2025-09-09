Agriculture Minister Kawale unveils new Affordable Inputs Program to boost commercial farming

* The revamped AIP, which rolls out on October 1, will see farmers accessing fertilizer and seed inputs through farmer clubs and cooperatives to reduce fraud, improve logistics, and strengthen accountability

* The initiative is targeting 1.1 million beneficiaries nationwide, each expected to pay K15,000 per 50kg bag of fertiliser with the commercial farming fertiliser sold at K90,000 per bag through Smallholder Famers Fertilizer Revolving Fund

By Rosalia Kapiri, MANA

Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale has announced a strengthened Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) aimed at transitioning Malawian farmers from subsistence to commercial farming in line with the MW2063 national vision.

Speaking today at Santhe Trading Centre in Kasungu, Kawale stressed that agriculture remains the foundation of Malawi’s development, emphasising that “farming is MW2063 pillar of development”.

“As a Ministry we are introducing different programs to sustain farming in the country,” he said, adding that the revamped AIP, which rolls out on October 1, will see farmers accessing fertilizer and seed inputs through farmer clubs and cooperatives to reduce fraud, improve logistics, and strengthen accountability.

The initiative is targeting 1.1 million beneficiaries nationwide, each expected to pay K15,000 per 50kg bag of fertiliser with the commercial farming fertiliser sold at K90,000 per bag through Smallholder Famers Fertilizer Revolving Fund shops across the country.

“We are taking farmers from subsistence farming to commercial farming,” Kawale said. “Fertiliser distribution has already begun, and farmers will access it in their groups. All those involved in scams will face the law.”

The Minister also revealed the introduction of innovative bio-fertilizers, including Liquid Nano Urea, priced at K85,000 per bottle. A cup cover of the bottle is said to be enough for an acre when dissolved in 16 litres of water and Capsule Urea, priced at K45,000 per capsule, also sufficient for an acre.

“These are tested and proven fertilizers not only in Malawi but also other countries,” Kawale explained. “While Malawians are being helped with AIP programs, they should also benefit from these bio-fertilizers.”

To avoid abuse, the Minister unpacked that each farming group will initially be limited to four bags of fertilizer, with allocations expected to rise as the program stabilises.

Santhe Senior Group Chigodi praised the initiative said: “We have welcomed this program as it helps farmers to have more yields by farming for commercial.

“We thank government for this as it will reduce hunger. As chiefs, we will make sure that people use this fertiliser instead of selling it,” he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture has further emphasised that only farmers who have registered their farmland with the Ministry of Lands and belong to recognised cooperatives will benefit.

Citizens have also been urged to report any illegal resale of subsidised fertilizer as the Government is sourcing the fertiliser directly from the manufacturer, United Fertilizer Capital, in Zambia to ensure steady supply and prevent inflated prices.

Meanwhile, Kawale — who is Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for Dowa North East Constituency, has urged constituents to re-elect him and PresidentLazarus Chakwera in the September 16 polls, saying doing so will improve people’s livelihoods.

Speaking at a rally held at Chigudu Primary School in Traditional Authority Msakambewa yesterday, Kawale told residents that the MCP-led administration has prioritised initiatives targeting young people and women.

He stressed that the country’s transformation agenda can only continue if Malawians renew President Chakwera’s mandate, saying: “This idea of young people waiting for a parliamentarian to hand out K2,000 to them cannot transform their lives.

“However, if they vote for Chakwera as president, he will continue investing in programs such as bursaries for needy students in secondary schools and colleges, and building vocational schools in our areas.”

Kawale pointed out major developments under the MCP led government including roads, bridges, schools, police units, health facilities, police houses, provision of clean water, electricity, and enhanced irrigation farming.

He added that farmers in Msakambewa have been linked to viable markets for their produce: “Youth empowerment programmes such as the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), the Agricultural Commercialisation Project (AGCOM), the 10-10 Youth Challenge, and the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) innovation funds are some of the key interventions to help young people to be economically self-reliant,” said Kawale, who has represented Dowa North East Constituency since 2014.

A youth representative who attended the rally, Petro Amos, said young people are eager to see more tangible opportunities.

“We appreciate the bursaries and training programmes, but we also want jobs and manufacturing industries that can add value to our produce here in Dowa so that after do not have to migrate to cities in search of greener pasture,” he said.—Additional reporting in Dowa by Tamala Kamanga, MANA; Editing by Maravi Express