Agriculture Minister implores on Chiradzulu communities to invest in irrigation farming

A female farmer explaining their work programme to Lowe

By Lydia Maganga, MANA

Minister of Agriculture, Lobin Lowe has urged communities in Chiradzulu to fully utilize and invest in irrigation farming as it is a money spinner that could help in boosting the economy of the country.

On his visit Mpenya Irrigation Scheme in Traditional Authority Likoswe on Thursday, Lowe said the irrigation scheme has the potential to produce a lot of crops in a year utilizing even little land.

“The land is big only but it is not properly utilised,” I just hope you get organized and agree to plant the same crop so that they can find big markets.

“I am truly happy that they have nice water ways and when they put their house in order, they will do great things.”

The Ministser advised the farmers to work as a team by consolidating their ideas and come up with a business concept that is realistic and good for the district.

“Liaise with the district director of agriculture, go and visit other irrigation schemes and see how your friends are progressing. That will do you good now and even in the future. You can make good money if you organise yourselves,” he said.

Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu Central, Mactimes Malowa expressed gratitude to the Minister’s visit, saying his input would be put into consideration and would work with members of the irrigation scheme to work on a business concept to be submitted to Agriculture Commercialization Project (AGCOM) to help in sponsoring the cooperative.

AGCOM national coordinator, Ted Nankhumwa said the irrigation scheme has so much potential to yield more crops and what they need is guidance and pledged to work together.

He also promised to help them improve and make adjustments where necessary so that when they want to go commercial, they will have enough expertise to prosper.

Vice-chairperson of the irrigation scheme, Violet Mkwezalamba acknowledged the shortfalls and promised to work on them as quickly as possible, while asking AGCOM to continue offering them support until they are able to sustain themselves.

The eight hectares land irrigation scheme, which has the capacity to expand up to 30 hectares if properly utilized, has 31 members and are cultivating different crops like onions, tomato and maize.

It was supported with funds from AGCOM amounting to K139 million to set up pipes and provide proper water fall.

Lowe, together with the deputy Minister of Agriculture, Madalitso Wirima have been touring the Southern and Eastern regions to appreciate some irrigation activities taking place in the area.