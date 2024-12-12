After knocking out Silver, Mafco, Chitipa United, Civil Service will Wanderers survive against giant killers Panthers?

* As Panthers yet again stun another Super League side in the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 beating Civil Service United 4-2 on post-match penalties

* To date a semifinal clash this Saturday against Mighty Wanderers, who thrashed Super League relegated side Bangwe All Stars 5-0

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & McDonald Dawala, correspondent

Chipiku Stores Premier Division side, Panthers FC continued with their giant killing act in the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 by beating Civil Service United 4-2 on post-match penalties yesterday at Civo Stadium to book a semifinal place this Saturday against Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium.

The radar is now on this revelation team of the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 after they also knocked out Super League giants MAFCO, Silver Strikers and Chitipa United — all through post-match penalties.

After knocking out all four top flight league sides, are Mighty Wanderers next? is the question being asked despite that yesterday, the Nomads thrashed Super League relegated side, Bangwe All Stars 5-0 in the other quarterfinal.

The Nomads won through Clement Nyondo’s hat-trick (5′, 72′, 78) and with one each from Misheck Botomani (56′) and Cameroonian striker Thierry Tanjong Sama (85′) to book their place in the semifinals, where they were booted out from in the last edition.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets qualified for the quarterfinals after beating lower league side Hilltop 1-0 through Ephraim Kondowe 45th minute goal, meaning Hilltop contained the giants throughout the first half conceding on dot of half time and went on to frustrate the Bullets all through the second period.

Panthers FC goalkeeper Precious Masamba was the hero when he saved two penalties for his side from Moses Banda and Festus Duwe before Geoffrey Sumani scored the decisive penalty.

Panthers coach Innocent Mkandira felt his boys deserved the victory: “Our mission is to reach the final of the Cup. We know teams underrate us but we are Panthers.”

On meeting Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium, Mkandira said they will also prepare and they will perform and when put across that they have so far won their matches through post-match penalties, the coach said:

“It’s not that we don’t want to win the game in the 90 minutes — the plan A is to score, that’s why today we attacked although we missed. Then we said if the plan A fails, let’s go to plan B.

“Our plan B is to play penalties. This is a cup competition and when the game ends in a draw in the 90 minutes, it goes to the penalties — so we trained for that.

“Wanderers are one of the big teams, we know that it won’t be an easy game game but again, today we have won against a team that plays in the TNM Super League. As a team, we will prepare so that when we meet them, we will perform.”

The Nomads, who are hungry for a cup title, after failing to win the TNM Super League — and also been booted from the FDH Bank Cup and the Airtel Top 8 — went into the game with fierce determination — creating scoring opportunities from the outset.

Clement Nyondo managed to beat the goalkeeper on his second chance in the game, scoring with a simple tap-in to put the Nomads ahead in the 5th minute.

After the goal, Bangwe All Stars began to gain momentum, launching attacks in search of an equaliser but despite numerous attacks, the game remained 1-0 in favour of Wanderers at half time.

In the second half, Wanderers’ coach Bob Mpinganjira replaced Wisdom Mpinganjira with Gaddie Chirwa, a substitution that had a significant impact on the game, as Wanderers gained control in midfield and launched attacks down the left flank, often through the substitute.

In the 56th minutes, Stanley Sanudi made a decisive pass to Misheck Botomani, whose shot beat the Bangwe goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Coach Bob Mpinganjira made another substitution, bringing on Cameroonian striker, Thierry Tanjong Sama and Daniel Kudonto in place of Isaac Kaliati and Misheck Botomani.

Tanjong Sama went on to contribute an assist in the 72nd minute when he laid a pass for Nyondo brace before he completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Tanjong Sama then registered his name on the scoresheet by scoring the 5th goal for the Nomads in the 85th minute.

Coach Mpinganjira said he was very happy with the victory as they advance to the semifinals, saying: “I’m very happy that we have won, not because we scored 5 goals, but we are in the semifinal now.

“We have been having discussions for a long time about the importance of this game. So everyone had a winning mentality before going into the game.”

In another match, Mzuzu City Hammers also progressed to the semifinals following a 3-1 victory over fellow TNM Super League side, Karonga United on post-match penalties at Karonga Stadium.

The Hammers will face the winners between MMF Marine and holders Nyasa Big Bullets who play in the last quarterfinal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Clement Nyondo now has scored 8 goals following his hat trick yesterday with ousted Chitipa United’s Andrew Joseph having 5 in the race for Castel Challenge Cup 2024 Golden Boot.

Andrew Joseph scored all five goals when Chitipa United thrashed Afanaafana 5-0 in the Round of 32 on November 7 while Nyondo claimed four when the Nomads annihilated Chipoka United 10-1 in the Round of 32 — heaping their disappointment for being beaten 1-0 by Silver Strikers in the Airtel Top 8 semifinal.

Next with three goals are Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets) and ousted Civil Service United’s Matthew Hamzah, which he scored when they beat Chimbiya 5-0 in the same round.

While two apiece are from four players — Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers); Emmanuel Allan (Kamuzu Barracks); Babatunde Adepoju (Nyasa Big Bullets) and Chimwemwe Chunga (Mzuzu City Hammers).

The goal assessment is by Maravi Express from the results posted on Football Association of Malawi Facebook page and yet to be verified and confirmed.