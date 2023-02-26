After all is said and done, there comes a time to leave the stage—Tiya Somba Banda

* But as it is in any race, there is always one winner. Congratulations to Fleetwood Haiya — go and serve the clubs well

By Duncan Mlanjira

People have acclaimed Tiyanjane Somba Banda for graciously accepting defeat as Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and for his hearty congratulations to his successor, Fleetwood Haiya.

Haiya defeated the incumbent Somba Banda at the elective annual general meeting (AGM) held at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi on Saturday.

He posted on Facebook, saying: “After all is said and done there comes a time to leave the stage. Thank you so much to all you for the support during tenure of office and on my candidature.

“But as it is in any race, there is always one winner. Congratulations to the incoming SULOM president Fleetwood Haiya — go and serve the clubs well”, to which football fans and others alike responded with admiration with Clever Ngwalo saying: “That’s what sportsmanship means, my brother Tiya. You ran your good race in football. As you handover the conch, you stand aloft.”

There were over 170 comments with 329 likes — 15hrs after Tiya posted his message with Jimi Chitika thanking him “for building the foundation of good football leadership”, while Ernest Mangani Snr. Said: “You did your part and left a mark. Let’s look at what higher levels can bring.”

Councillor Wengai Kanojerera said Tiya’s farewell message is what is supposed to be proper leadership, saying: “Do proper handover and take a picture with Haiya — that photo will unite the football family.”

To which Francis Chabvi responded, saying he adored how Tiya has absorbed the results of the elections and appealed to him “not to let those brilliant ideas go with you — support the new team in any manner that you can”.

Aziwenji Che Kapolo acknowledged that Tiya and his team did their part by laying a good foundation that “brought in notable changes and developments — hold your head high!”

The messages poured in with several saying posterity will judge Tiya’s tenure while Chimwemwe Nyirongo said: “Well done my friend,,they say leave the stage whilst people are clapping hands — you served well!”

Ralph Kasambara’s was: “Kudos to the time you served at SULOM. We appreciate your service to the football and country. All the best in next endeavours” while Yona Mvula said: “You brought life into SULOM. We were able to follow your updates on Facebook and your relationship with the national team players was evident.

“You became part of the players and a master motivator to them. You have done your part, young man, you have come out clean.

Mphatso Chaluluka observed that from the congratulatory messages that poured in, it seems the football stage shall miss Tiya, saying: “I hope the winner will offset that deficit with a surplus I echo the congratulations!”

Haiya, the Nyasa Big Bullets vice-president beat Tiya by 30 votes to 18 while Colonel Gilbert Mitawa retained his post as vice-president defeating lawyer David Kanyenda by 29-19.

Allie Mwachande and Gomezgani Chirwa have become unopposed treasurer and legal advisor respectively with Williams Banda retaining his position as general secretary while Donnex Chilonga beat incumbent Lieutenant Flao Mwale by 28-21 vice-general secretary position.

Chimwemwe Nyirenda was the only executive committee member to retain his seat with Henry Banda, Akuzike Kafwamba, Daud Mtanthiko and Ronald Chiwaula taking up the other slots.

Haiya’s victory had automatically earned him a seat in the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) as executive committee member — a chance which the public earlier asked Haiya to eye for during football governing body’s elective AGM in December this year.

As soon as it was reported that Haiya was being touted by affiliates to be the next SULOM presidency, football fans took to social media to encourage him with the high prospects of vying for the post of FAM presidency.

The commentators attested that Haiya is such a good administrator and the right person to lead SULOM and that he is a sound character that is needed to take over the FAM presidency, hinting that if Haiya would contest against the incumbent, Walter Nyamilandu “he can beat him”.

Sekani Mkonda said on Facebook: “Walter lacks a competitor and Haiya can offer that”, while Mateso Chikhadzula said: “Ku FAM tikanakhala timavota tonse tikanasintha kale kale chinthu chija (if the general populace was to vote at FAM, things could have improved) — otherwise it’s the same song.”