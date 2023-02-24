Afro music star DNA set to release third album entitled ‘Che Kaliwo’

Daniel Kaliwo, AKA DNA

By Petro Mkandawire, MANA

Mzuzu-based Afro music star, Daniel Kaliwo, who trends as DNA is set to release his third album on March 1 entitled ‘Che Kaliwo’ that gives special dedication to his family.

In an interview on Thursday, said he had gone through a lot of challenges in life to the loss of his mother and elder brother, who nurtured and encouraged him to embrace his talent.

“I have taken much more inward and outward approach in this album,” he said. “I feel like God invested in me through talent which in the long run I give respect to my family for their support.”

He added that the album is far from being bubblegum music and pledges that music enthusiasts should expect a variety of genres with same style but on different level.

“I want the album to carry weight on the music industry scale considering that the touch is different from any other album,” he said. “Talent is a core resource in this whole music industry and I hope the album is something my fans and the country would get to enjoy to keep on supporting me.”

‘Che Kaliwo’, that comes has after ‘Mzizi’ in 2016 and ‘Dziko Langa’ in 2021, has 13 tracks — four of which will be released as album promo before being fully launched.

In an interview with Joe Story, one of DNA’s passionate fan, said DNA is one of the most talented artists who have graced the country’s music industry with songs that bring happiness in people’s hearts.

“DNA songs target all kind of people — the elderly, children and youths,” he said. “I love his songs because he delivers powerful messages that can change and strengthen people’s lives as they did with myself,” he said.

One of renowned artist, DJ Joy Nathu said with more local content, the Malawi music industry will be able to break onto the international market since the local industry is becoming very competitive and interesting.

“Music industry is becoming more source of income among the Malawians since the quality that is being produced now is of higher standards as compared to past recent years, which shows a tremendous growth in the industry,” Nathu said.

‘Che Kaliwo’ album has been produced with different producers and beat-makers such Apex, Mr. Bishop, Blage the Black Genius, Viwe Chibwana, Ben Beats, Chawa Beats, Zaphy Oldies, Fideman, among others.