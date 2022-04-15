Afrimax introduces special new Easter holidays free data offers

Afrimax CEO, Kamar Abass

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

As part of strengthen its client relationship and celebrating together the Easter holidays and creating a good platform for interaction among Malawians, one of the local fastest growing telecom technology company, Afrimax Limited has introduced special free data offers named ‘Afrimax Easter Special 2022’.

The Easter data offers, which will expire after a period of 60 days, will provide opportunity to the customers to have a choice of choosing from one of their three data packages which they offer to the customers.

Speaking in an interview at Catalina Lodge in Blantyre, Afrimax Limited Chief Executive Officer, Kamar Abass said the special offers are, among other things, aimed at showing that the company is committed to value and increasing the penetration of broadband data usage services as well as communicating to the public about the additional latest data plans which gives people low priced accessed to Afrimax services.

“At Afrimax we consider the economic hardships that malawians are currently going through, as such we thought it wise to introduce these special offers to at least give our customers a relief during this Easter period.

“Let me emphasize that during this period, our customers who will purchase Afrimax SIM of K1,000 will be receiving 10GB, while those who will buy Afrimax SIM MiFi device of K20,000 are expected to be given 20GB and AfrimaxQuub device of K50,000 will have a chance of receiving 50GB.”

He also said all customers can purchase the Easter Special offers even twice within this period and that all the services can only be enjoyed to those customers whose devices are compatible with Afrimax’s 4GG/LTE respectively.

Afrimax Limited was established in the country in 2015.