Africa’s popular reality show Big Brother Naija returns for its 7th season from July 23

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian enthusiasts of TV reality shows are in for another treat as DStv and GOtv will launch the 7th edition of Africa’s popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) with a double launch show on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24.

A statement from MultiChoice says both shows will air from 19:00hrs on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family channels and the 24-hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

BBNaija fans across Africa will also watch the show live via the African online streaming service, Showmax.

“BBNaija is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent,” said the statement. “This season’s winner will take home a grand prize worth US$240,000 that includes US$120,000 cash and other exciting prizes.”

It further said, for the 7th season, the show will witness a return of a few pre-CoVID 19 elements including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience.

“Fans can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit. In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win US$2,400 each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv and GOtv customers.

“The show will also retain its voting style from last year. Voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers.”

“The number of votes each subscriber gets will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA subscribers receiving the most votes.”

Multichoice further said DStv customers who would like to opt out of viewing the show can do so by sending “(Smart card number) [space] BBOUT” to 30333, while GOtv customers can do the same by sending “(IUC Number) [space] BBOUT” to 4688.

Additionally, customers can activate the parental control option on their DStv and GOtv decoders for viewers younger than 18 years.

To find out more about BBNaija Season 7, viewers are encouraged to visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrothernaija to go llow the official Big Brother Naija social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #BBNaija on Twitter @bbnaija, Instagram @bigbronaija and Facebook www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija.

Last year’s edition, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ was won by housemate who trended as Whitemoney after polling 47% of the votes in the final week.

The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, said then that the 6th edition of the BBNaija franchise would “go down in history as the most successful iteration yet, having recorded over a billion votes, an unprecedented number of auditions and broken social media engagement records”.

That is yet to be manifested in this season of the BBNaija, which is keenly watched by many Malawians that leave viewers on their toes and constantly trying to figure out Big Brother’s next move.

The winner — 29-year-old Whitemoney, a creative native of Enugu State, Nigeria — beat 25 other housemates to clinch the prize after an intensely competitive 77 days.

And for the first time in the show’s history, the game ended with a top-6 instead of a top-5 that also saw Liquorose becoming the last woman standing in the competition and the first runner up with 29.99% of the votes.

Pere came in third place after polling 14.7% with Cross gathering only 6.44% to come 4th. Angel and Emmanuel finished 5th and 6th with 5.37% and 3.43% respectively.

Whitemoney joined Katung, Efe, Miracle, Mercy and Laycon in the highly coveted list of BBNaija winners.