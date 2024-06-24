African trio Zambia, Nigeria, Kenya in tricky groups of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

* Nigeria drawn in Group A alongside hosts Dominican Republic, Ecuador and New Zealand

* Kenya, in their first appearance, are in Group C against North Korea, Mexico and England

* Zambia rounds out the African contingent to face Poland, Brazil and 2014 champions Japan

Maravi Express

Zambia, Nigeria and Kenya have learned their group stage opponents for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic in October following the competition’s draw on Saturday night.

Nigeria, a regular fixture in the tournament, were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Dominican Republic, Ecuador and New Zealand with Nigeria looking to improve on their previous performances and make a deep run in the competition.

Kenya, making their debut in the tournament, face a challenging Group C as they will compete against North Korea, Mexico and England while Zambia rounds out the African contingent in Group D, where they will face 2014 champions Japan, Poland and Brazil.

Despite being newcomers, the Kenyan side will be eager to make their mark on the global stage and the team’s qualification to the tournament has been described as a “game-changer” for women’s football in that country.

Not only is this a first for the U-17 age group, but Kenya will also for the very first time compete at a FIFA World Cup™ finals and the team’s coach, Mildred Cheche told CAFOnline that the achievement was testament to the hard work and dedication of her players, the federation as well as the support received from their government.

“It’s an incredible feeling to have made history with this qualification,” she told CAFonline. “It signifies a major milestone for Kenyan football, especially for the women’s game, and it’s a moment of pride for the entire nation.

“This success shows that with the right support and belief, our girls can reach great heights on the global stage.”

The Zambians will need to be at their best to progress from this competitive group while Nigeria, in particular, will be aiming to build on their strong tradition in youth tournaments — as the tournament presents a significant opportunity for these African sides to showcase their talent and continue the continent’s growing influence in women’s football.

Reigning champions Spain begin their title defence in Group B, facing the USA, South Korea, and Colombia. The Spanish side will be looking to replicate their success from the 2022 edition.

The competition kicks off on October 16, and this edition marks the last time the competition will host 16 nations, with the 2025 tournament in Morocco expanding to 24 teams.

Nigeria’s Flamingos punched their ticket by defeating Liberia 6-1 on aggregate in the last round of qualifiers in which the West African powerhouse won the first leg 4-1 before concluding the matter at home in Abuja with a 2-0 triumph.

Zambia will return to the global stage 10 years after their last participation as the Copper Princesses dashed Morocco’s hopes with a 3-1 aggregate victory, despite a barren draw in Morocco in first leg.

While Kenya etched their name in African women’s football history by triumphing over Burundi 2-0 in Nairobi, sealing a 5-0 aggregate victory.—Reporting by CAFonline; editing by Maravi Express