Africa-Israel Partnership awards President Chakwera for Malawi’s support for people of Israel

Malawi High Commissioner to the UK Dr. Bisika receiving on behalf of President Chakwera

* Africa-Israel Partnership is a non-political organization recognized by the United Nations



* Its main focus is on the development of local communities from the two regions under its networks through partner institutions

By Duncan Mlanjira

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has been awarded a plaque and a certificate by UK-registered organization, Africa-Israel Partnership (AIP) — in recognition of Malawi’s “incredible support for the people of Israel”.

According to Malawi Government website, the award was presented to Malawi High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Thomas Bisika on behalf of President Chakwera, who expressed gratitude for the goodwill gesture that AIP has extended through the award, saying he will personally present them to the President.

Bisika also commended AIP for acting as a bridge in facilitating the flow of investment and knowledge transfer between Africa and Israel.

AIP chairperson, Russell Conn is quoted as saying the award has been presented in appreciation of the President and people of Malawi for their support during the difficult period Israel is passing through.

Present at the award presentation was Dr. Charles Leyman Kachitsa, who is the AIP vice-chairperson: Dr. Oboh Achioyamen (executive secretary) and Ivan Lewis (advisor and also a former UK member of Parliament and State Minister).

Malawi Government recognises that Africa-Israel Partnership is a non-political organization recognized by the United Nations, and its main focus is on the development of local communities from the two regions under its networks through partner institutions.

Malawi and Israel struck a labour export deal last year through which over were airlifted from the country to work and be trained on Israeli farms, which is President Chakwera’s commitment to job creation for the youth employment.

The partnership will see Israel remitting the Malawians salaries straight to their bank accounts back home to earn forex while the experience gained there is expected to be practised upon their return through the mega farm concept.

In February, the Nation newspaper reported that Israeli is asking for further labour imports of up to 100,000 youths and dared Malawi to deliver the first 10,000 within two months to demonstrate commitment.

The Nation reported of a meeting between Malawi delegation led by Secretary to the Treasury, Betchani Tchereni and Israel’s Minister of Economy Nir Barakt at the Israeli Parliament Building in Jerusalem, saying they are looking at importing about 300,000 workers from other countries.

Barakt is quoted as saying there is huge interest from other countries, including India which is willing to send in excess of a million workers.

The Malawi delegation had already made a commitment to expand the intake and when asked how many the country can send, Tchereni suggested 10,000 but Barakt suggested of about 100,000.

The Nation also reported that during the last three months of the labour export deal as of February, only about 1,000 have gone to Israel, raising questions of Malawi’s capacity to deliver the 10,000 within two months.

This was due to challenges delaying the process include production of passports that is taking long and failure by potential workers to pay for a passport and medical certificates.

But in an interview with the Nation newspaper after the meeting, Tchereni said the government will do everything to meet the target.

Accompanying Tchereni on the delegation was Member of Parliament Ben Phiri, who is chairperson for SADC Population Caucus, and he asked the Israeli Government to ensure that the employees’ salaries are deposited into their Malawian bank accounts.

“I know your laws may not really be supportive of this arrangement,” he was quoted as saying. “But the whole purpose of this deal is to help Malawi gain some forex and also have these employees save something.

“We really need to work together so that our laws speak to each other on this important arrangement,” he said and Barakt is reported to have agreed to this suggestion, saying it will be implemented.

Meanwhile, Malawi Parliament’s Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda — who is also the Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture — commended President Chakwera for his transparency and accountability in his closing remarks on Friday for the 50th Parliament session.

He said the Malawi leader has truly demonstrated the values of democracy through his State of the Nation Address (SONA), as well as his political will to appear before Members of Parliament to answer questions.

He added that President Chakwera, through the SONA, has demonstrated government’s commitment to transforming various sectors across the country.

He also commended the Minister of Finance, Simplex Chithyola Banda for providing the 2024-2025 National Budget that is addressing the needs of Malawians during the economic recovery.