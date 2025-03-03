AFORD’s draft Manifesto has been leaked and suspected to be advanced by another undisclosed Party

* The unnamed Party is presenting the ideas in the AFORD Manifesto as their own in official documents



* This act of intellectual theft is unacceptable and undermines the integrity of the democratic process

* Despite this unfortunate incident, AFORD remains committed to implementing its proposed policies, leveraging its expertise to drive meaningful change in Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has been forced to release is Manifesto it has comprehensively crafted after its draft document has been leaked and has been obtained by unauthorised parties.

A statement from AFORD’s Director of Economic Affairs, Chifipa Mhango, who is chairperson of the Party’s September 2025 General Elections Manifesto committee, indicates — without disclosing the identity of the guilty Party — that the ideas in the AFORD Manifesto are “now presenting the original policy interventions as their own in official documents”.

“This act of intellectual theft is unacceptable and undermines the integrity of the democratic process,” says Chifipa in the statement. “Despite this unfortunate incident, AFORD remains committed to implementing its proposed policies, leveraging its expertise to drive meaningful change in Malawi.”

The Director of Economic Affairs, who is an economist of highest esteem as Director of Economic Research & Strategy at South Africa’s Don Consultancy Group (DCG), says the Manifesto was finalised on February 14, 2025 — “a milestone document that marks the culmination of an exhaustive process that began in 2022”.

“AFORD leadership has acknowledged the numerous challenges facing Malawi, including instability in the country’s macroeconomic and microeconomic, as well as socio-economic and governance dynamics.

“The AFORD Manifesto 2025 will be implemented under five key enablers, defined as the Key Five Action Plans. AFORD has also developed a strategic plan to inform the implementation of its Manifesto for the 2025 General Elections, demonstrating its readiness to govern Malawi after the elections in September 2025.”

AFORD thus invites all stakeholders “with Malawi’s interests at heart” to provide informed and detailed constructive inputs to the manifesto committee by March 30, 2025.

These contributions can be channeled to the following:

* The Deputy President, Timothy Mtambo, mtambotimothy@afordmw.org, mtambotimothy84@gmail.com WhatsApp +265883098578; and

* The National Director of Economic Affairs, Chifipa Mhango, mhangochifipa@afordmw.org, chifipamhango.dig@gmail.com WhatsApp +27834509467.

“As AFORD, we believe in an inclusive approach towards the future of Malawi, and we are taking this unique approach towards rebuilding Malawi,” says Mhango in the statement.

Mhango says he became aware of the leakage after noticing some elements of language presentation in what the undisclosed party has used, as two people cannot present exact English statements.

However, those who have seen the AFORD Manifesto applauds Chifipa for a well crafted document. One comment said: “Hon Chifi, I went through the Manifesto of AFORD — what a brilliantly structured document and easy to follow.

“I like the way you have presented challenges with solutions. If only this Government had listened and worked with people like you, the country would have progressed. Congratulations and keep up the good work.”

Another said: My brother Chifipa, what a Manifesto and totally unique for Malawi! You have set the bar so high for others to reach.

“Your Party must work with DPP to get into Government. Your Manifesto should be the core agenda for implementation. They can have other posts, but the economy should be under AFORD.

“Your Manifesto is very practical and dealing directly with the challenges in Malawi. I like the section on ideological repression of Boma ndi lomweli — it’s exactly that. Excellent work Manifesto chairperson.

Based in the US, another commented: “Your Manifesto is excellent and well presented — it is very informative and backed by evidence. I cannot see anyone reaching this level.

“You are setting the trend for Malawi. May God be on your side — we want this type of thinking in Government from September onwards. Well done to you and your entire Manifesto team.”

Chifipa has always offered solutions to Malawi’s economic challenges including for his host country, South Africa-based and Mike Kamoto, also based there Alberton area, said: “You inspire most of us here in South Africa with your economic analysis on TV and Radio.

“Your AFORD Manifesto is straight to the point. You are right on introduction of technology subject at primary school level. Malawi is being left behind.

“All schools in SA have internet access for free. The rural schools are even solar powered with computer labs. All these are easy to do if only our politicians in Malawi stop stealing money from Government.

“No country can develop without technology knowledge at early school level. Great work by the AFORD Manifesto team, we wish you well Hon. Chifipa.“

The Manifesto’s foreword by AFORD president Enoch Chihana says: “As Malawi heads towards General Elections in September 2025, I would like to call upon every Malawian of good will, both within Malawi and in diaspora to reflect on the journey the country has embarked on since independence on 6th July 1964.

“This journey of almost 60 years has been taken through challenges that are both political and economic in nature. It is the journey that has come with pain but also with some joyful moments.

“This journey of 60 years, especially for those born during the period, is a true moment to reflect on what is ahead of the country in the next 30 years.

“Malawi achieved its independence in 1964, however the 30 years thereon, the country’s democratic values were eroded. In 1994, the new dawn of multiparty democratic system of Government emerged, in which AFORD was central towards re-democratisation of Malawi.

“The coming elections of September 2025, which in essence, could have been held in May 2024, also reflect another 30 years in which the country needs change.

“The erosion of democratic values seems to once again be taking shape currently, with the conduct being demonstrated, to which cases of political intimidation and a culture of fear of expressing one’s opinion is re-emerging.

“Coupled with the above, has been the erosion of the Malawi economy, with key economic data that AFORD is presenting in this 2025 Manifesto, demonstrating the challenging environment that Malawi is under.

“For decades, Malawi has failed to deliver the inclusive economic growth necessary to lift more of its people out of poverty. Most remain trapped in subsistence farming, hence the call by AFORD for a structural reform of the economy.

“Fellow Malawians, the current trend of high cost of living, de-industrialisation, low investment levels, infrastructure degradation, high unemployment, high corruption levels, lack of fiscal prudence, non-aligned monetary policy and weak trade & industry policy environment among others, is putting Malawi on a wrong trajectory.

“The country is now facing challenges of Forex, Food, Fertilizer and Fuel due to this economic trajectory. This in AFORD we have termed the ‘Four Fs challenges facing Malawi. THIS CANNOT CONTINUE.

“As AFORD, our position on the ‘Four Fs’ is that these are symptoms of a mismanaged and dysfunctional administration. As we head towards the September 2025 General Elections, our call in AFORD is for You, the people of Malawi, of all walks of life, young, old, women, men, from different religious groups, and different cultural backgrounds, to divert from the path of economic hardship trajectory created by the current regime, and join the Alliance towards true democratic values that also fulfils your aspirations for a better life that is inclusive for all.”

The Manifesto is set around six strategic policy interventions — with all AFORD policy interventions aiming to:

1) deliver on Fertilizer, Fuel, Forex and Food challenges — the ‘Four Fs’ Principle;

2) to align to achieve macroeconomic and microeconomic stability;

3) to align with a sector-based investment target for job creation;

4) to align with Youth, Women, SMMEs and indigenous business people empowerment;

5) to prioritise infrastructure development across all identified socio-economic sectors ie health, education, roads, schools, tourism; and

6) to defend AFORD’s democratic values and principles, while building a society based on high moral civic values and inclusivity.

AFORD maintains that the 2025 Manifesto “has been developed on the principles to showcase the capabilities of AFORD in understanding the entire landscape of Malawi’s challenges and the right policy interventions”.

“The Manifesto also presents an opportunity for renewed hope for the people of Malawi, in which we are thinking ahead into the next 30 years, by laying the right foundation for economic growth and development for the people of Malawi, in an inclusive approach.

“The AFORD Manifesto is supported by a comprehensive strategic implementation plan,” emphasises the AFORD president, Enoch Chihana in the foreword.

“Hon. Mhango, AFORD is really back,” says another comment to Chifipa. “Congratulations for the highly professional Manifesto of AFORD I received through a friend.

“I am based in UK; your thinking around the removal of value added tax on sanitary pads is way overdue. I don’t think most of these Parties in Malawi would come up with such a brilliant idea that touch on women monthly.

“As a lady, it shows the high level of thinking in AFORD. I can’t wait to vote in September. Well done Hon Chifipa Mhango and your AFORD team.”