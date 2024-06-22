AFORD, DPP condemn in strongest terms arrests of Kamlepo Kalua and Bon Kalindo

* A stark reminder of the government’s attempts to stifle civic space in Malawi—AFORD

* Alarming erosion of Malawi’s democratic gains as the country increasingly resembles a police state—DPP

By Duncan Mlanjira

In condemning ”in the strongest terms” the arrest of Member of Parliament Kamlepo Kalua and civil advocate Bon Kalindo, the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) describes Malawi Police’s decision as a “blatant intimidation tactic”, which is “a gross violation of their rights and a stark reminder of the government’s attempts to stifle civic space in Malawi”.

And on its part, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) described it as an “alarming erosion of Malawi’s democratic gains as the country increasingly resembles a police state”.

A public notice issued by Malawi Police Service’s spokesperson, issued yesterday, says the two were arrested for some “inflammatory social media posts which are full of innuendos and insinuations in a form of voice notes and contain criminal elements as seen through the lens of the Eletronic Transactions and Cuber Secirity Act (2016)”.

The notice adds that the “incendiary posts have the potential to incite the public into violence and disorder” and goes on to caution Malawians “to guard themselves against unnecessary excitement when on social media to avoid committing cyber-related crimes”.

The two are suspected of releasing what is deemed as fake information regarding the Chikangawa plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima along with former First Lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri and seven others.

AFORD, through its national publicity secretary, Annie Amatullah Maluwa says: “As a democratic nation, we expect our government to uphold the principles of democracy including the protection of human rights and the freedom of speech.

“The arrest of these two individuals, known for their vocal criticism of the government is a clear indication of the state’s intent to silence dissenting voices.

“We believe that the charges against them are trumped up and politically motivated. We demand their unconditional release and an immediate end to this harassment

“The government’s actions are a threat to democracy and the rule of law. We call on all Malawians to stand in solidarity with these brave individuals and demand an end to this oppression.”

On its part, the DPP — through its presidential and party spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba — the “disturbing trend” in which Malawi seems to be “turning into police state”, is exemplified by the detention of the two “merely for exercising their right to express their opinions and questioning the government’s sluggish response to the search efforts for the missing aircraft”.

“President Chakwera had assured Malawians and the international community that he would not retaliate against this criticizing his administration’s handling of this tragic event,” says Namalomba.

“However, the recent arrests demonstrate a stark contrast between his promises and actions — a pattern that has become all too common with the Tonse Alliance Government.

“The DPP calls for the immediate and unconditional release of these innocent and patriotic Malawians. We also urge the international immunity to intervene and address these dictatorial tendencies exhibited by President Chakwera and his administration.

“Malawians endured enough fear and oppression during the 31-year rule under the same Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and will not accept a return to those dark days. The freedoms chosen in 1994 must be preserved.

“We demand an end to this repression and the immediate realease Malawi deserves a government that respects it citizens’ right and freedoms, not one that silences dissent.”

Writing on his Facebook page, aspiring presidential candidate, David Mbewe joined the calls demanding the immediate release of Kamlepo and Kalindo, saying: “Their detention is a shameful attempt to stifle dissenting voices and undermine our democracy.

“As a presidential candidate, I promise to protect the rights of all Malawians to speak truth to power without fear of persecution. We must build a nation where diverse voices are celebrated, not criminalized.

Meanwhile, former Reserve Bank Governor, Dalitso Kabambe also wrote on his Facebook page that he visited Kamlepo yesterday at Namitete Police Station in Lilongwe “to offer him moral support in this challenging time”.

He explained that he expressed his solidarity with Kamlepo, “as way of showing support for a fellow politician and friend who is facing difficult circumstances”.

“Hon. Kalua is one of the people that I respect in this country, from the time he was fighting for multiparty democracy to now,” said Kabambe, who is also aspiring for the presidential of the country.

“I have worked with him during my time as Reserve Bank Governor on many occasions as a member of the Public Accounts Committee and the Budget & Finance Committee of Parliament, where we used to interact on regular basis.

“I therefore saw the importance of standing together with him during this time of adversity. During the visit, I spoke to Kamlepo and assured him that he was not alone in his struggles.

“I encouraged him to stay strong and to continue fighting for justice and accountability in the political arena. I also comforted his son Fred Kalua (Fredokiss) and other family members who were at the police station visiting Hon Kalua.”