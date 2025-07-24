AFORD declares an electoral alliance with DPP for September 16 presidential election

* With 20 individuals seeking the presidency, it is clear that many are driven by personal ambition rather than a genuine desire to serve the nation

By Duncan Mlanjira

Conspicuously missing from the 20-member pack of aspiring September 16 presidential election candidates is Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president, Enoch Kamzingeni Chihana — and he has explained it all that he has agreed to an electoral alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a statement issued moments ago, Chihana expresses his “disappointment at the total number of presidential candidates vying for the highest office in the land”, saying: “With 20 individuals seeking the presidency, it is clear that many are driven by personal ambition rather than a genuine desire to serve the nation.

“In a country struggling with pressing economic challenges, this dissonance of candidacies is a luxury we can ill afford. Therefore, I have decided not to join this calamity of greed individuals who are eager to satisfy their personal interests and not that of a common man.

“It is imperious that we prioritise unity, stability, socio-economic development and collective progress over individual interests,” says Chihana adding that Malawians have “suffered as a result of skyrocketing of prices, scarcity of fuel, lack of employment among the youth, deliberate creation of hunger due to exorbitant price of fertilizer, sheer arrogance, nepotism, mismanagement of resources through corruption and failure to adhere on austerity measures”.

“Additionally, our democracy is under threat and if not careful as leaders, Malawi will turn into a one party State. We have had enough of empty rhetoric and failed policies.

He thus announced the electoral alliance with the DPP and other parties, which he said after “careful consideration and deliberation by AFORD’s national executive committee”.

“This bold step is driven by our obligation to the welfare of our great nation. We believe that by joining forces, we can harness our collective strength to drive meaningful development, promote peace and ensure stability in our country.

“We are filled with hope and willpower as we move forward. We are confident that this Alliance will bring about a new era of prosperity and progress for all Malawians. Let us rise above the failures of the past and forge a new future for ourselves and for generations to come.”

He added that with DPP’ president Peter Mutharika as torchbearer he is “going to take-over the leadership of this country based on sustained trust given to [him] by fellow Malawians”.

“Nevertheless, Malawians are expecting a change in the way the government would be operating. We have been tasked by Malawians to rebuild this country that has lost its moral compass.

“Malawians want a country where rule of law, justice, accountability and transparency become the true values of democracy. The spirit of business as usual by party zealots shall never be condoned.”

Chihana warns that “those who are used to violence, intimidation and impunity [should] stay away from this crusade because some of us will not be part of a government that shields impunity and lawlessness.

“Let us not let Malawians down; let us build a Malawi that is inclusive, prosperous and just for all. Let us create a Malawi where every citizen has access to opportunities, where every voice is heard, and where every life is valued.

“We urge all our supporters and the general public to join us on this journey. Let us march forward with courage, with conviction and the commitment to our nation’s progress.

Just this morning, former State President Joyce Banda submitted her presidential nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where she unveiled her 2012-2014 administration’s Vice-President Khumbo Kachali as her running mate for the September 16 election.

She was followed by little-known Adil Chilungo, who successfully passed the presidential nomination paper inspection as he named Melvis Mwalukuwo as running mate.



He was followed by Daniel Dube, representing National Patriotic Party, who named Justice Dustan Mwaungulu as the running mate and the process proceeds tomorrow, July 25, by former President Peter Mutharika (2014-2019) from 09h00 — representing the DPP and the alliance.

Thereafter another independent Milward Tobias (13h30) to be followed by National Development Party (NDP’s) Frank Mwenifumbo at 15h30.

Representing United Democratic Front (UDF), Atupele Muluzi will do the honours on Saturday, July 26 from 09h00 followed by former Leader of Opposition when he was with DPP, Kondwani Nankhumwa — now representing his own People’s Development Party (PDP) from 13h30 and independent, Cosmas Felix Chipojola 15h30.

UTM Party’s Dalitso Kabambe will be next on Sunday, July 27 from 09h00 along with Akwame Banda of Anyamata, Atsikana, Azimayi (AAA) from 13h30 and Rev. Hardwick Kaliya (15h30).

On Monday, July 28 is turn for David Mbewe of Liberation for Economic Freedom Party (LEFP) at 09h00, followed by People’s Transformation Party (Petra) president, Kamuzu Walter Chibambo (13h30).

Current Vice-President, Michael Bizwick Usi — representing Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party will be expected at BICC from 09h00 on Tuesday, July 29 from 09h00, followed by Patriotic Citizens Party (PCP) president, Jordan Sauti (11h00) and former Vice-President in UDF administration, Cassim Chilumpha from 13h30 — representing Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD).

The incumbent, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will be the last on Wednesday, July 30 at 13h30 after independent Smart Swira had done so at 09h00.