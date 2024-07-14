AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifiers set to conclude by November 19

* There are 48 nations drawn into 12 groups of four with the top two finishers to gain automatic qualification



By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Flames have a tough task in the three months between September and November in the qualification of the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 in which they are placed in Group L alongside Burkina Faso, Burundi and 2021 champions, Senegal.

And following the draw of the qualifiers held in Johannesburg last week, Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has confirmed the official fixtures of all matches that has Malawi starting at home against Burundi before travelling to Burkina Faso for Matchday 1 & 2 between September 2-10.

The Flames will then meet the Teranga Lions of Senegal in back-to-back match Matchday 3 & 3 between October 7-15, away first and at home a few days later and will finish Matchday 5 & 6 (November 11-19) away to Burundi and at home against Burkina Faso.

There are a total of 48 nations drawn into 12 groups of four, with the top two finishers in 11 groups that do not involve tournament hosts Morocco, set to gain automatic qualification to the competition.

For teams that finish first and second in Group B of Morocco Gabon, Central African Republic and Lesotho — and does not include the hosts — they will gain automatic qualification to the finals.



But if those two teams consist of the Morocco, who by virtue of being tournament hosts gain automatic qualification, the following scenarios will be applied:

* If the host is ranked first, the host is qualified in addition to the second of the group;

* If the host is ranked second, the host will qualify in addition to the first of the group;

* If the host is ranked third or fourth, the host will qualify in addition to the first of the group.

The stage is all set for qualification for Africa’s biggest sporting spectacle to take place in the North African nation between December 21 and January 18 — a change from the usual period of January-February.

The year naming of the editions got changed due to disruptions caused by the CoVID-19 — thus the 2020 was played in 2021 in Cameroon and the 2023 in 2024 in Côte d’Ivoire.

A report by Cafonline, takes cognizance that the edition in Côte d’Ivoire “re-affirmed the growing standard of African football, with the standard being at an all-time high across all matches”.

“The reigning champions Côte d’Ivoire will kick off their campaign against 2012 champions Zambia who are drawn in a Group G pool consisting of Sierra Leone and Chad.

“The Super Eagles of Nigeria, who finished runners-up in Côte d’Ivoire will face Benin, Libya and Rwanda in what will be a tough Group D and Group L will produce arguably the most appetising fixture of the opening day of qualifiers when former champions, Senegal play host to Burkina Faso,” says CAFonline.

Meanwhile, after AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifiers, attention will turn to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers and the Flames next six games in Group H are three at home — against Equatorial Guinea and fellow COSAFA member, Namibia and Liberia — with the other three away against São Tomé e Principe, Tunisia and Namibia.

First will be against Namibia followed by away to Tunisia both in March 2025 before meeting Namibia again away and Liberia at home — both in September.

Then in October, the Flames will host Equatorial Guinea before traveling to confront São Tomé e Principe, whom they beat 3-1 at Bingu National Stadium in this June’s Matchday 3 before losing 0-1 in Matchday 4 away to Equatoguineans.

Having won 1-0 in their opening campaign away to Liberia, losing 0-1 at home against Tunisia, the Flames are 4th in Group H in the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The 23rd edition finals will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams and the top team from each of the nine groups after Match Day 10 shall earn an automatic qualification.

The four best second-placed and top ranked teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.