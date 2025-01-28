AfCON Morocco 2025: COSAFA representatives South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe drawn in one group with record seven-time winners Egypt

* Zambia and Comoros drawn with hosts Morocco and Mali in what looks like a hotly contested Group A



* While Mozambique up against defending champions Côte d’Ivoire alongside Cameroon and Gabon

* In their 2nd appearance, Botswana are in Group D with 2021 champions Senegal, DR Congo and Benin

Maravi Express

The draw for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Morocco 2025, held last night in Rabat, has drawn three of the Council for Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) members, South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe in one group — and against record seven-time winners Egypt.

Making their second appearance at the AfCON, Botswana are in Group D with 2021 champions Senegal alongside Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Benin.

The other COSAFA representatives, Zambia and Comoros, see them being been drawn with hosts Morocco and Mali in what has been described as a hotly contested Group A.

While Mozambique up against defending champions Côte d’Ivoire alongside Cameroon and Gabon in Group F with Côte d’Ivoire, as they look to claim back-to-back titles, will have face old rivals and five-time winners, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The other groups have Nigeria to lock horns in Group C with Tunisia and the East African duo of Uganda and Tanzania, who will be AfCON co-hosts in 2027 — while Algeria, winners in 2019, take on Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan in Group E.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the round of 16, along with the four best 3rd-placed sides.

The stage is set for the continental football fiesta scheduled for December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 as Africa’s best will chase for the their most coveted trophy.

Out of the seven COSAFA representatives, only Zambia and South Africa have lifted the title, with the Chipolopolo in 2012 and Bafana Bafana in 1996.

The Chipolopolos

Zambia are preparing to make their 19th appearance at the continental finals and after lifting the title in dramatic fashion against Côte d’Ivoire at the Gabon 2012 finals, Chipolopolo are yet to find their rhythm at the AfCON finals, with their last appearance in Côte d’Ivoire ending in the group stages.

The Morocco edition affords Avram Grant’s charges to really stake their claim against the continent’s best and they powered into the qualification of the Morocco 2025 finals with a commanding performance in a group G that consisted of reigning champions Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Chad.

The 2012 champions won four out of their six group stage matches which saw them finish top ahead of Côte d’Ivoire whom they led with a point at the end of the campaign.

One key player for the Chipolopolo is German-based captain, Lubambo Musonda, the midfielder who will be key for Zambia’s quest to reclaim continental glory with his recent European experience.

The 29-year-old who had a spell in Armenia before heading to Poland, Denmark and now Germany with German 2 Bundesliga side, FC Magdeburg.

Zambia are coached by former Chelsea coach, Avram Grant, who was appointed in 2022 affording him a second spell in Africa after leading the Black Stars of Ghana to AfCON 2017 semi-final finish.

Despite a disappointing showing in Côte d’Ivoire in 2023 AfCON that saw the 2012 champions fail to make it out the group stages, Chipolopolo are led by one of the most experienced tacticians of the modern game with wealth of football experience and knowledge of the game.

Zambia have had six podium finishes from their previous 18 appearances — runners up twice in 1974 and 1994, three-time bronze medallists in 1982, 1990 and 1994 and champions in 2012.

Zambia’s AfCON 2012 triumph in Gabon was in the same country of the tragic aeroplane crash in 1993 where their entire squad tragically died.

South Africa

Bafana Bafana were one of the best performing sides at the last AfCON in Côte d’Ivoire and their recent resurgence of form has seen the former African champions reclaim their spot amongst the best teams on the continent.

Third place finishers in Côte d’Ivoire under the guidance of Belgian tactician, Hugo Broos, South Africa prepare to make their 12th appearance at the finals, this time heading to the tournament as one of the strong contenders.

They finished top of a Group K consisting of Uganda, Congo and South Sudan without a single loss as they secured four victories out of six, with their other two results ending in stalemates.

Their keys players are Relebohile Mofokeng and goalkeeper & captain, Ronwen Williams. Orlando Pirates attacker, Mofokeng has been a revelation for the former African champions with stellar performances that have resulted in him getting the nod from coach Broos.

A natural winger with an ability to play as a playmaker, at just 20 the youngster continues to light up the local league and has also stepped up when getting the opportunity in national team colours.

Williams played a pivotal role at the Côte d’Ivoire 2023 finals as well as in CAF Champions League that earned the African Player of the Year 2024 award.

Their coach, Hugo Broos, has won the hearts of South Africans having successfully rebuilt Bafana Bafana with unpopular selections that have really given their all for the South African flag.

It was a similar situation for the now 72-year-old coach when he led the Indomitable Lions to continental glory after a lot of doubt. Broos’ unique ability to get the best out of young and inexperienced players with Bafana Bafana also earned him recognition at the recent CAF Awards were he was shortlisted.

Since their 1996 debut, Bafana Bafana were on a downward spiral. The following edition in Burkina Faso saw them finish second, with the 2000 edition in Ghana and Nigeria saw them finish third.

Following their three consecutive podium finishes, the COSAFA struggled on the continent before their impressive showing in Côte d’Ivoire that saw them stun tournament favourites Morocco enroute to a third-place finish.

South Africa’s only AfCON title came on debut and on home soil when they lifted the title at Soccer City courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Tunisia in front of former President, late Nelson Madiba Mandela.

Palancas Negras of Angola

With a well-rounded squad and a knack for resilience, Angola could be one of the dark horses in Morocco, whose best performances at the AfCON came in 2008, 2010, and 2023 when they reached the quarter-finals.

While they have consistently displayed potential, the elusive semifinal spot remains a target. They topped a challenging qualifying group featuring Ghana, Sudan, and Niger with an unbeaten streak, that was highlighted by a stunning victory over Ghana in Kumasi — a result that signaled their intent to compete at the highest level.

Coach Pedro Gonçalves has infused a sense of discipline and tactical precision into the team since taking charge and known for his emphasis on a balanced approach, Gonçalves has inspired the Palancas Negras to believe in their capabilities, as evidenced by their unbeaten qualifying run.

His ability to extract the best from his players has been pivotal, and he remains optimistic about Angola’s chances of making a deep run in Morocco.

His key players include Cristóvão Mabululu, the talismanic striker who spearheads Angola’s attack and was instrumental in the qualifiers, scoring twice.

His clinical finishing will be vital in Morocco while Bastos — a defensive stalwart — brings leadership and solidity to the backline, making him a key figure in the Palancas Negras’ bid for success.

Angola boasts a well-balanced squad, with their attacking prowess being a standout feature. Gonçalves’ tactical setup ensures defensive stability, while players like Mabululu provide firepower upfront.

Expect a team that is hard to break down and capable of causing upsets against more fancied opponents.

Angola achieved their highest FIFA ranking of 45th in July 2000 and their historic featwas qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 2006, marking their only appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Zebras of Botswana

Botswana head to the AfCON Morocco 2025 carrying the underdogs title to their name — and rightfully so, as the COSAFA nation travel to Morocco with a single AfCON appearance in 2012.

While they head to the finals with a lesser profile, Botswana will draw inspiration for the Côte d’Ivoire edition that proved that the gap in African football has significantly been reduced over the years, with the standard of African football growing in exceptional leaps and bounds.

Botswana laboured to a place in Morocco after showing resilience against their more fancied Group C opponents in the qualifiers.

The Zebras, with very little chance given to them by many finished second behind record champions Egypt after edging Mauritania and Cape Verde to qualification.

Key player to watch is Tumisang Orebonye, where he will be playing in familiar territory as the 28-year-old is on the books of Moroccan side AS FAR after moving joining from Algeria’s USM Alger where he became the first Botswana player to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

Orebonye is a key player for AS FAR who are in the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League where he will be hoping to contribute to his team’s continental success.

Their coach, Morena Ramoreboli, a South African-born, has made a name for himself since making his way to the South Africa’s neighbouring country.

Well known for causing upsets against more fancied teams during his time in South Africa, Ramoreboli continues to carry this reputation following his remarkable run with Jwaneng Galaxy in last season’s CAF Champions League.

It was in the same season that they knocked out South African giants, Orlando Pirates before sending shockwaves across the continent with a victory away from home over former champions Wydad Casablanca.

The Zebra’s have only qualified for the AfCON finals once in 2012 where they could not advance to the knockout stages in a tough Group D consisting of Ghana, Mali and Guinea.

Botswana’s highest rise in FIFA rankings was in 2012 when they qualified for the AfCON and are currently ranked 53rd after beating former champions Tunisia home and away.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express