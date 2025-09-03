ADMARC to import 200,000 tons of maize to stabilise supply during lean period

* Recent increases in maize prices had placed a heavy burden on families, particularly in rural and low-income urban areas

By Sheminah Nkhoma, MANA

Agricultural Development & Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) has announced plans to import 200,000 metric tons of maize to maintain steady supply during the lean season and ease pressure on households.

A statement released issued yesterday signed by ADMARC Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Makata says the decision follows an assessment of national maize stock levels, market trends and household food projections.

Makata said recent increases in maize prices had placed a heavy burden on families, particularly in rural and low-income urban areas.

“By importing maize, ADMARC aims to stabilise prices and ensure that every Malawian can afford this vital food item at a fair and reasonable price.”

He added that the initiative aligns with the broader national strategy to mitigate the effects of climate change and agricultural unpredictability.

Makata reaffirmed ADMARC’s commitment to supporting local farmers, stressing the importance of balancing local procurement with imports to address current supply challenges.

He also assured the public that all maize imports would meet strict quality and safety standards, noting that the programme is expected to maintain steady supplies, ease pressure on local stocks and prevent further increases in food prices.

“We are working closely with relevant authorities, international suppliers and logistics partners to ensure that the process is accountable, transparent and efficient,” he said.

ADMARC said it would continue monitoring the food situation closely and take further measures if necessary to ensure no Malawian is affected by hunger.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has told people of Ntcheu North constituency that Lizulu will have modern structures and become an international market.

He made the remarks today during September 16 campaign whistle stop if Ntcheu, saying Lizulu market boarders with Mozambique who are Malawi’s brothers and sisters.

“Lizulu is a big market and being a border market with various food commodities and many other businesses it deserves to become an international market,” said Chakwera and added that factories will be constructed for processing and value addition.

The president said the boarders were created by colonialists but crossing over to Mozambique there’s Inkosi Zintambila, who is also a Ngoni just as the people of Ntcheu are.

He asked people of Ntcheu North to vote for him and Everlisto Chodzadza for President and Member of Parliament respectively.

At Tsangano, Chakwera, described the Ntcheu-Tsangano Road as crucial for social economic development of the country, saying: “Tsangano area is a food basket for Ntcheu, Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and the country at large and the road that is used is the Ntcheu-Tsangano road — therefore, the road plays a crucial economic development for the country.”

He added that with a vast agricultural produce, the area will also be supported with factories for value addition on various agriculture products that are grown in the area such as tomatoes, onions, potatoes among others.

Chakwera asked people of Dzonzi-Mvai constituency to vote for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidates while shadow MCP Member of Parliament, Mwayi Kamuyambeni said people of Tsangano are hard workers who do not depend on handouts but farming throughout the year.

He commended the President for his dedication to finish constructing the Tsangano Road while Traditional Authority Mpando thanked the President for supporting people in his area, who are mostly farmers, with affordable agriculture inputs.

He highlighted that people in his area plant various crops three times a year and he commended the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) for disbursing MK1.1 billion in his area.—Reporting from Ntcheu by Maston Kaiya, MANA; edited by Maravi Express