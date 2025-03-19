ADMARC Limited managing maize sales under controlled procedures to prevent bulk purchases

* Also implementing rationing measures to ensure fair distribution in its commitment to fairness, transparency and corrective action



* Chiefs, church leaders, village development committees, NGOs and the police overseeing transactions and to report discrepancies

By Duncan Mlanjira

Having noted with concern reports of malpractices in maize purchases and sales, ADMARC Limited says it is managing its maize sales through the marketing department under controlled procedures to prevent bulk purchases.

In a statement, ADMARC Limited Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Malata says “investigations have confirmed some complaints, while others lack evidence” — nonetheless, they remain “committed to fairness, transparency and corrective action”.

He added that ADMARC also is also implementing rationing to ensure fair distribution through market committees, comprising chiefs, church leaders, village development committees, NGOs and the police overseeing transactions and to report discrepancies.

“Chiefs discipline errant committee members, while ADMARC enforces strict measures against staff misconduct,” Makata said. “In the past year, ADMARC dismissed 16 employees, including three senior officials, suspended 32 others, secured three convictions, and has four cases ongoing.

“Investigations uncovered three key malpractices — vendors use locals to buy and resell maize at inflated prices; Unit Market Officers collude with traders for bulk after-hours sales at higher prices for personal gain; and some committee members enable repeat purchases, undermining rationing.”

Makata further says concerns have also been raised about ADMARC Limited’s scales and assures the public that all scales are assized and certified by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS).

“Any irregularities should be reported immediately,” he said. “ADMARC remains steadfast in eliminating these malpractices and ensuring ethical operations.”

Makata thus encourages the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest ADMARC office; call the toll-free number 3045; or use Tip-Offs Anonymous (847) for anonymous reporting of any issues concerning ADMARC.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture has announced that it will send 60 tonnes of maize to all ADMARC depots to ensure that Malawians are able to access the staple grain.

Minister Sam Kawale told the media today after a random visit of Nthawira ADMARC markets in Mchinji, saying the grain marketing company will continue to sell maize at an affordable price to all Malawians across the country.

“We are not late in selling maize as people have just started harvesting, but the reality is that not everyone will harvest enough maize so there is a great need for providing the commodity throughout the year,” said the Minister.

He also inspected the scale being used for selling the commodity, where he established that it was last verified by the MBS on June 7, 2024, and the next verification is scheduled for June 6, 2025.

The inspection and monitoring exercise of maize sales aims at appreciating the maize stock levels plus challenges being faced at the markets being visited.