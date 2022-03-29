ACB pins down corruption suspect Batatawala and accomplices at Immigration Department from disposing off properties and vehicles

* The accomplices are Fletcher Nyirenda and Limbani Chawinga

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued restriction notices to corruption suspect Abdul Karim Batatawala as well as his accomplices at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services — commissioner responsible for operations, Fletcher Nyirenda and deputy director Limbani Chawinga from “disposing off and generally dealing with some properties and vehicles in which it is believed that they have beneficial interest”.

A statement from the ACB says this has been done in pursuant to its powers under Section 23 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act as part of the Bureau’s various investigations following allegations of unexplained wealth and other corrupt practices against the three.

The restriction notices apply until the ACB has concluded the investigations or lifted the restriction notices, said the statement issued by Egrita Ndala, principal public relations officer.

The properties for Batatawala include:

a. Title number Blantyre West 145 and 146 plot number BW 588 and BW 599 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust);

b. Title Number Blantyre West 2/229 Plot Number BW 1164 (Abdul Karim Batatawala t/a African Commercial Agency);

c. Title number Blantyre Central 818 and 819 ( Pamodzi Settlement Trust);

d. Title number Ndirande 480 plot number NW278 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust);

e. Title number Likubula 2142 (Sabina Abdul Karim Batatawala);

f. Title number Blantyre East 374 plot number ( Pamodzi Settlement Trust);

g. Title number Blantyre West 2/297 plot number BW1161 ( Pamodzi Settlement Trust);

h. Title number Blantyre West 2/294 plot number BW1170 (Abdul Karim Batatawala t/a Kasco Enterprise);

i. Title number Blantyre East – 59 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust);

j. Title number Blantyre West 2/298 plot number BW1158 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust);

k. Title Number Blantyre West 2/295 Plot number BW1167 (Abdul Karim Batatawala t/a African Commercial Agency);

l. Title number Alimaunde 11/54 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust);

m. Plot number BW1160 in Namiwawa (Abdul Karim Batatawala);

n. Title Numbers Michiru 380, 381 and 384 (Pamodzi Settlement Trust).

Also included for Fletcher Nyirenda and vehicles:

a. Toyota Duet registration number BR891 Chassis number M100A068395, engine number EJVE7261178 registered on 14/01/2011;

b. Nissan Dualis registration number NB8352 chassis number KNJ10001518 Engine number MR2057542A registered on 20/10/2017;

c. Mitsubishi Canter registration number BW2112 Chassis number FE53EB562949, Engine number 4M51A60244 registered on 30/08/2019.

The plots, lands and houses are:

a. A house in Chigumula under plot number CG 193 obtained from Department of lands;

b. Two pieces of land in Nkholongo, Mzuzu;

c. A house on plot number SL12/4/67 obtained from Blantyre City Assembly;

d. House in Machinjiri Area 12;

e. Entertainment Bar in Machinjiri.

Vehicles for Limbani Chawinga are:

a. Nissan Vanette chassis number K82VN301742, engine number F8282414 registered on 29/08/12 registration number BR 9277;

b. BMW3 SERIES registration number RU 823 Chassis number WBAVA76030NL32565, Engine number N46B20BFB833H956 registered on 13/08/15;

c. Nissan March registration number BV5293, Chassis number K13313709 Engine number HR12016795A registered on 22/10/2018;

d. Nissan March registration number BV5298, Chassis number HR12013242A, registered on 22/10/2018;

e. Toyota Paso registration number BV5297 Chassis number 1KR1011922 registered on 22/10/2018;

f. Toyota Ipsum registration number BR3344;

g. Nissan Vanette registration number BS167;

h. Nissan Vanette BS 1249;

His plots, lands and houses are:

a. Semi-detached houses at Palm Acre in Chigumula, Blantyre;

b. A house at Chigumula Market;

c. Entertainment Bar at Kamba;

d. House in Area 36 by-pass.

Chawinga was arrested last December alongside former Immigration Department’s director general Elvis Thodi in relation to suspected corrupt practices in procurement contracts for uniforms and other accessories department between 2009 and 2012.

Together with Fletcher Nyirenda, commissioner responsible for operations at the Immigration Department, they joined growing list of people on the radar of corruption charges following the awarding of a contract to Batatawala without following procurement procedures which led to Malawi Government losing MK4.7 billion.

The charges for Batatawala were conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 323 of the Penal Code; Nyirenda was one count of abuse of office contrary to Section 25 B (1) as read with Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act and conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 303 of the Penal Code.

The restriction notices follows an announcement last December by the Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda that his office was set to seize property owned by private firms and contractors who have been engaging in dubious deals with government departments and agencies (MDAs).

He targets to recover over K50 billion every quarter from the suspension of business deals and that recover money which MDAs paid to firms for goods and services that were not delivered.

The AG also stopped Malawi Police and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) from dealing with some companies that were faulted to have making unsubstantiated claims of over K2 trillion without delivering goods and services that they were contracted to do.

Some of the firms are reported to have connections with UAE, UK and Switzerland and Lido Electrical & Engineering, African Commercial Agency, Kasco Enterprises, SS Express Ahency, HH General Dealers, Gratolite General Dealers, Novatech Engineering Supplies, Jets2000, Elegant General Dealers, Iris Group SA, L&G Tools & Engineering, Challenge International, Ary Solutions, Milton Connection, Universal Kit Supplies, and Reliance Trading owned by Karim Abdul Batatawala.