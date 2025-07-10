ACB establishes mobile digital application dedicated to making corruption reporting easier

* Ahead of this year’s African Anti-Corruption Day to be commemorated tomorrow in Mchinji under the theme; ‘Deeper citizenry engagement in combating corruption’

* The app, ACB-Connect allows the public to report suspected corruption cases anytime and from anywhere while guaranteeing user privacy and confidentiality

Malawi News Agency & Maravi Express

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has established a mobile digital application dedicated to making corruption reporting easier and more secure.

This was announced yesterday by acting ACB Director General, Hillary Chilomba ahead of this year’s African Anti-Corruption Day to be commemorated tomorrow in Mchinji under the theme; ‘Deeper citizenry engagement in combating corruption’.

“As the Anti-Corruption Bureau steps boldly into the digital age, we have introduced Malawi’s first-ever mobile application, ACB-Connect,” he said, adding that the app allows users to report suspected corruption cases anytime and from anywhere.

He assured that the system guarantees user privacy and confidentiality — adding that the launch of ACB-Connect marks a significant step in empowering citizens to take a frontline role in the fight against corruption.

He underscored the importance of transparency and integrity among public officers and authorities as critical tools in combating corruption and promoting good governance in Malawi.

“We urge public officers and all citizens to take part in reporting corruption and upholding integrity to build a transparent Malawi,” Chilomba said, while emphasising that the ACB is determined to tackle corruption in all forms — across government departments and institutions.

He pointed out that corruption is a major barrier to national development and economic progress and stressed that ACB’s efforts are guided by the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which promotes citizen participation in fighting corruption.

Chilomba further appealed to the media to play an active watchdog role by reporting corruption cases promptly to law enforcement authorities so that culprits face the law.

Highlighting recent ACB efforts, Chilomba indicated that duty bearers had successfully exposed high-level corruption within the Department of Immigration, particularly involving the rising demand for passports.

He said the exposure follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the ACB and the department in 2023 which aims to root out corruption and improve service delivery.

African Anti-Corruption Day was established in 2017 by the African Union to highlight the importance of integrity and the right of citizens to confidentiality when reporting corruption.

The day also aims to encourage institutions and communities to take active roles in curbing corruption and for 2025, the continental theme is; ‘Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption’.

According to the website of the AU Advisory Board against Corruption (AUABC), the the African Anti-Corruption Day was set to commemorate the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) Convention.



“To date, 48 Member States of the AU have ratified the Convention and have proceeded to put in place measures to tackle corruption such as criminalising corruption through various legislation, establishing institutions as well as engaging in corruption prevention initiatives.”

In the context of defining human dignity in the anti-corruption, the AUABC indicates that AU’s Constitutive Act — and the African Charter on Human and People’s rights — “recognise respect for human dignity and the promotion of human and peoples’ rights as essential principles of governance and unity on the continent”.

“Further, the objectives and principles of the AUCPCC have embedded the respect for human rights, the rule of law, and transparency as fundamental elements of human dignity.

“Furthermore, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, enshrines the concept of human dignity as foundational to human rights and freedoms by affirming that ‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights’.

“Given this reality, human dignity must be both the foundation and the goal of anti-corruption efforts. This requires that:

* Prevention measures prioritise inclusivity, social justice, and equitable access to public resources, ensuring that no group is left behind due to corruption;

* Investigations into corruption are conducted with fairness, integrity, and full respect for the rights of all persons involved—whether victims, witnesses, or suspects;

* Prosecutions are carried out impartially and under the rule of law, with safeguards against abuse of power, political persecution, or selective justice; and

* Respecting human dignity also means protecting whistleblowers, empowering citizens to speak out against corruption without fear, and ensuring that justice serves both accountability and restoration.

“As the African continent commemorates this year’s African Anti-Corruption Day under the theme; ‘Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption’, it is an opportune moment to reaffirm that anti-corruption is not simply a legal or institutional process, it is a human-centered imperative that demands empathy, fairness, and respect for the rights and dignity of all,” emphasises the AU Advisory Board against Corruption.