ACB challenges civil society organisations in budget tracking

ACB deputy Director General, Hilary Chilomba

* As it enters into a MoU of budget tracking with Ntchisi Organisation for Youth and Development

* To coordinate, conduct and effect implementation of programmes aimed at complementing the fight against corruption in Ntchisi

By Andrew Magombo, MANA

Deputy Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hilary Chilomba has urged the civil society organisations (SCOs) to hold relevant authorities in Councils accountable for public finance management and quality of development projects.

He made the remarks in Lilongwe at ACB Headquarters where the graft-busting body entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of budget tracking with Ntchisi Organisation for Youth and Development (NOYD).

Chilomba said the MoU is among one of the numerous efforts to implement the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) II as the body seeks to curb corruption at all levels.

“The MoU lays down roles and responsibilities for each of the parties to coordinate, conduct and effect implementation of programmes aimed at complementing the fight against corruption in Ntchisi District,” he said.

“As ACB, we cannot do everything — as such we recognise the involvement of stakeholders including non-state actors fostering awareness and public support.”

Chilomba thus challenged NOYD to brace up for adversaries in the course of their duty, saying oversight of public finance management attracts negative connotations.

“One challenge that comes is the dilemma between the desire to do the good job and the fear of being perceived as enemies or spies to the institution,” he said.

Monitoring & evaluation officer for NOYD, Hardwick Kalumo said the MoU has come at a right time as the 2023/2024 National Budget is currently under legislative process in the National Assembly, adding that partnering with ACB will put the organisation on the map and further complement their efforts in providing checks and balances at Ntchisi District Council.

‘‘Prior to this MoU, we had challenges with capacity building and executing checks and balance but now we have a mandate which will increase transparency and accountability as we expect more compliance,” he said.

‘‘We are heavily involved in checking development projects in Ntchisi through our structures like community accountability committees.”

Kalumo further cited Access to Information at their District Council as a main challenge which often placed a backward trajectory of transparency and accountability.

The five-year MoU will mainly entail budget tracking, resource allocation and capacity building as the youth organisation plans to make use of community structures and also their newly-licensed Radio Station to champion the cause.