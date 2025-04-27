ACB arrests two connected to Yeremiah Chihana’s corruption case

Chihana was arrested last week and granted bail

* Charged with falsifying information to the District Commissioner (DC) to deceive M’mbelwa District Council procurement committee

* For grading of roads in Mzimba North Constituency under MP Chihana, to authorise payment of K15 million to Northworks Limited which is contrary to section 122(a) of the penal code

By Augustus Nkhwazi, MANA

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two officials at M’mbelwa District Council concerning the earlier arrest of Mzimba North Parliamentarian, Yeremiah Chihana, on corruption-related charges.

The suspects have been charged with falsifying information to the District Commissioner (DC) to deceive M’mbelwa District Council procurement committee.

According to a statement issued by ACB’s senior public relations officer, Egritta Ndala, the two are former acting director of public works for M’mbelwa District Council, George Gopani and an accountant for Northworks Limited, Gabriel Mkandawire.

Ndala said the two were arrested on April 22 and appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu where they were charged and released on bail by Chief Resident Magistrate Godfrey Balaka.

The bail was granted on the condition that they should be reporting at ACB offices in Mzuzu once every fortnight, pay a cash bond of K200 000 each, provide one surety each bonded at K500,000 non-cash and surrender travel documents to the bureau.

The statement said ACB investigations established that in August 2022, Gopani provided false information to the DC for grading of roads in Mzimba North Constituency under MP Chihana, to authorise payment of K15 million to Northworks Limited which is contrary to section 122(a) of the penal code.

It further said ACB investigations established that in May 2022, Mkandawire forged an official document purporting to be a quotation from E and V Engineering for grading of KIA-Luhomero-Kasasile Road, Enukweni-Kavula-Malokotera Road and Bwengu-Katope Road in Mzimba North Constituency which is contrary to section 358 of the penal code.

Last week, Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu granted bail to Chihana, the Mzimba North Members MP, charged with three counts related to corrupt practices — of which two are abuse of office contrary to section 25B (1), read together with section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act, and failure to declare interest contrary to section 25D(2)(a) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Although the ACB was ready with the case, it did not proceed with plea taking waiting for these other suspects waiting to be brought before the court on same charges.

Principal Resident Magistrate, Clemence Chamwenda granted Chihana bail on conditions that he deposit to the court K1 million cash, surrender all travel documents to ACB, including passport, and that he should not interfere with witnesses.

The court has also asked Chihana to provide one surity bonded at K10 million, and that he should be reporting to the ACB office in Lilongwe every fortnight on Mondays.