‘Absence of some foreign-based legions gives domestic-based players opportunity to show us what they are capable of delivering’—Scorchers coach Fazili

Ahead of the much-anticipated international strength-testing matches against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana today at 15h00 and on Tuesday, April 8, Malawi Scorchers’ are without some influential foreign-based players such as the Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa — but coach Lovemore Fazili confident of a good show for his charges.

He is quoted by Fam.mw as saying: “We don’t have some key players in the squad as compared to the [friendlies against Zambia in February] but we trust the players that we have as the main purpose is to make the team stronger and well-coordinated.

“We know that all foreign players will not be there every time so their absence will give an opportunity to the local players to show us what they are capable of delivering.

“Our preparations have been so good and we now have a full squad following the arrival of Bernadettar Mkandawire and Vanessa Chikupila [on Thursday] night — so we are ready for the game.”

Fazili full squad comprises:

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa), Yamikani Kaonga (MDF Lionesses), Witness Mhone (Topik Sisters), Ireen Sibande (Silver Strikers Ladies);

Defenders; Ireen Khumalo & Justina Jumbo (both Silver Strikers Ladies), Rose Alufandika, Olivia Phikani& Lydia Nchochoma (Kukoma Ntopwa), Maggie Chavula & Maureen Kenneth (Ascent Soccer), Martha Mwakikunga (Topik Sisters), Shilla Mangani (Mighty Wanderers);

Midfielders: Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer) Tendai Sani & Zainab Kapanda (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Asimenye Simwaka (MDF Lionesses), Tionge Chirwa (Topik Sisters) Faluma Umali (Mighty Wanderers), Jessie Yosefe (Civil Service Women), Sarah Mulimbika (Ndirande), Funny Magombo (Kukoma Ntopwa), Caroline Mathyola (Silver Strikers Ladies);

Strikers: Chisomo Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies), Vitumbiko Mkandawire (Civil Service Women), Sabina Thom (WFC Lanchkhuti).

The two friendlies come at the back of other two the team were afforded with against Zambia Copper Queens in February as the Scorchers intensify their preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) qualifying tie against Angola in October.

During the February FIFA Women’s International Window, the Scorchers lost the first match 0-2 before clinching a 3-2 win in the second match — and Fazili says:

The Scorchers last met Banyana Banyana in the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2023 group stage in which the Lovemore Fazili side won 4-3.

Set to take place at the UJ Soweto Sports Complex, Banyana Banyana head coach, Desiree Ellis is quoted by SABC as saying she will be looking to test her team’s versatility in the two international friendlies as they step into the next stage of their defence of the WAfCON title in Morocco set for July.

SABC reports that Ellis has lined up a blend of youth and experience in her 23-player squad to host the Scorchers, adding that the coach want to cover all their bases.

“Being on form plays a huge part,” she is quoted as saying. “We like to mix younger players with experienced players, and what we are looking for in this crop is the level of versatility.”

The 62-year-old mentor further stated the two matches are set to open room for younger players to raise their hands to be selected for the final WAfCON squad.

“We had the camp against Lesotho and we wanted to have a look at the players to make the core group bigger, so we wanted to make sure some of the players who did well against Lesotho are brought in with the most senior group to see how they raise their levels.,” she said.

“And it is an opportunity for them to raise their heads for WAfCON because the final squad has not been selected yet.”—Content by Fam.mw & SABC