A weekend of exciting La Liga title chase for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Spanish La Liga title chase gets to the climax this weekend as contenders, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and champions Real Madrid, all aim for key wins this weekend.

The first title-chasing heavyweight in action are Atletico Madrid tomorrow evening, who will be away to relegation-threatened Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium — to be beamed live from 19h30 on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3.

Barcelona will be in action immediately after Atletico at 22h00 — SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 3 — as they visit Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

While Real Madrid will have the chance to respond to their rivals’ results when they host Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium late on Sunday afternoon — at 17h15 on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, who recently celebrated 500 La Liga matches in charge of the Los Rojiblancos, hopes to continue expressing his love for the club.

“We look at the present, but I’m very happy with this journey,” the Argentine tactician is quoted as saying. “There were many people on the coaching staff who are no longer here, players who shared an idea, leaders who are also not here and accompanied us.

“It makes me very happy. And if I allow myself to thank these 500 games, I make a section for my family: my wife, my daughters, my sons because I love this club very much, but I have taken a lot of time away from my family.”

The Catalan visitors at the Gran Canaria Stadium, Barcelona, will be hungry for revenge against Las Palmas after suffering a shock 2-1 home loss when the teams met earlier this season.

“If you’re five or 10% below what you need to be, you can’t win,” the Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick is quoted as saying. “Everyone is fighting to stay in La Liga and that’s why we have to make it clear from the start how good Barca are. That’s what I always want.”

Champions Real Madrid, the Los Blancos, are looking to build momentum for the final stretch of the season, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti: “There are so many games that each one can be a trap.

“And that’s what we don’t want. It’s time to move forward in this good dynamic. We can’t afford to go backwards,” the Italian is quoted as saying.

The round also features Celta Vigo hosting Osasuna tonight live on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3 at 22h00; as Athletic Bilbao will continue their chase for a top-four finish when they host real Valladolid on Sunday (15h00 on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3).

While Sevilla will battle Mallorca for a potential thriller on Monday night (22h00 on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 3).

Other matches scheduled for tomorrow are: Alaves v Espanyol live on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3 at 15h00 and Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3 at 17h15.

On Sunday, are Athletic Bilbao v Real Valladolid on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3 (15h00); Getafe v Real Betis on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3 (19h30) and Real Sociedad v Leganes on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3 (22h00).

