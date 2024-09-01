A silent great man Willie T. Zingani was; Tributes pour in on the passing of the literary legend

* Late Willie Zingani was a quiet giant whose pen was mightier than a sword. He was a mentor to many a writer who engaged him.

By Duncan Mlanjira

The books he wrote such as ‘Ndaziona Ine’, ‘Madzi Akatayika’, ‘Njala Bwana’; his column in Malawi News, ‘I Write What I See’; biographies on Malawi’s Heads of State, President Bakili Muluzi and President Lazarus Chakwera and his numerous poems he crafted so hilariously — is what Edwin Kateka sums up in his eulogy of late Willie T. Zingani when he described him as “a silent great man he was”.

“An inspiration gone,” wrote Edwin Kateka responding to a Facebook post by another literary giant, Onjezani Kenani, who wrote: “Sad to hear news of writer Willie T. Zingani’s passing. I developed an interest in becoming a writer after reading the brilliant works by Willie T. Zingani and Jolly Max Ntaba Snr. I particularly loved Willie T. Zingani’s novels ‘Ndaziona Ine’, ‘Madzi Akatayika’ and ‘Njala Bwana’ — rest in peace, son of the soil.”

The eulogies kept pouring in of the man, rightly described as a literary Giant with Malawi’s great poet, Benedicto Okomaatani Malunga writing on his Facebook page: “Late Willie Zingani was a quiet giant whose pen was mightier than a sword. He was a mentor to many a writer who engaged him.

“He was a crusader of the truth. He was a brave companion you could trust. He was a family man you could trust. He exploited his talent fully.

“He took himself too seriously. He genuinely laughed because indeed he was humourous. I was provileged to be his friend. As General Manager of CLAIM, he facilitated the publication of my ever-first anthology of my poetry ‘Kuimba Kwa Mlakatuli’.

“He also edited my short syories at Malawi News when I was an undergraduate at Chancellor College. May his fine soul, therefore, rest in eternal peace.”

Kanthu Mkako said: “He was so inspirational! He was in a class of late Jika Nkolokosa, late Steve Chimombo, late Edward Chitsulo and our own legend Ken Lipenga. May his soul rest well.”

Francisca Mkandawire said: “’I write what I see’. We used to joke that ‘you don’t see any more!’ — and he would only smile”, which indeed was Willie’s admirable persona as never had he uttered a word of rebuke but always reconciliatory.

He was a son of the Malawi nation, who was aptly addressed by a group of like minds as ‘Mzee’ — a Swahili description of a person who is respected because of their age, experience and authority; an elder.

Peter Khonyongwa reminisces of late comedy drama actors, John Nyanga and Eric Mabedi, who rose into national entertainment giants through Kwathu Drama Group, founded by late Charles Severe.

He said: “Kwathu Drama Group was born from his two novels, ‘Njala Bwana’ and ‘Madzi Akataika’. Each time [Willie Zingani] wrote a novel, Charles Severe produced a play based on his novel. John Nyanga acted as Alufeyo in ‘Njala Bwana’ — that was before he [adopted the comedy drama trademark name of] Izeki.

“Willie had also a sports column in Malawi News, ‘I Write What I See’ and he was also Bakili’s Press Officer during his first term. Rest well Willie.”

On his own Facebook page, Munthali Bell Kondwani also acknowledged his experiences with Zingani, saying: “Until the next chapter, Uncle Willie. You looked after us as cub reporters, Sanjika was easy, because you were human enough to talk to us. A presidential press secretary like no other. Rest, Willie Zingani, the long journey has ended — I celebrate your life.”

ZBSNews reported that former President Bakili Muluzi praised Zingani as a talented researcher, poet and author — noting his significant contribution to the publication of Muluzi’s book, ‘Democracy with a Price: The History of Malawi since 1900’.

Richard E.R. Dowa III noted that when Zingani joined the Malawi Writers Union (MAWU), even when he was press secretary for Bakili Muluzi, he could still patronise functions organised by MAWU and “associate with everyone whether established or a budding writer. The writer’s fraternity will miss his humbleness.”

Veteran journalist, Costly Mtogolo, who turned into media industry academician said: “Sad to learn of the passing away of a dear editor at Malawi News and an uplifting writer from Sauya and mentor to many aspiring writers, reporters, editors and endless wit par excelo. The muse will keep lighting where you stop. MHSRIP. Go thee well!”

Yassin Chilimba wrote: “He is a great son of the soil, though while alive he was not celebrated that much. [It’s] high time we started celebrating these sons of the soil while they are still alive. Ine ndinaphunzira kuwerenga because of ‘Njala Bwana’ and ‘Madzi Akatayika’.”

Amos J. Muwawa observed that Zingani’s novel still stand the test of time, beating the new generation’s works: “Ma novels oti mpaka lero ukamawerenga amapasabe chidwi moti ndimadabwa kuti olemba a lerowa bwanji sakukoperako luso longa ili chifukwa nde ma book a masiku ano sakukomatu.”

Pilirani Chimwanza said of Zingani: “You immortalised your name in your writings. You’ll still live among us — rest well”, while Peter Bwanali reminisces that he first met Zingani in 1997 when he then fancied a career in creative writing.

“I had written some short story which I wanted to be published,” he wrote on Facebook. “I went to the offices of the Weekly News, a pro-government publication where he was Chief Editor. He read my story and promised to publish it, which he did.

“Later, I submitted more stories which were published. During one of our interactions, he offered me a chance to be columnist for children’s stories which I humbly accepted.

“With my contributions to the paper, there were some payments that I would get from time to time. One day, this bank teller at Blantyre Commercial Bank Branch once asked: ‘What are these Reserve Bank-cheque payments you always get young man’. I told him the source and the guy was impressed and advised me to apply for a job in the bank which I never did.

“I wanted to carve a career in writing which I never did as well due to other circumstances. I have learnt about Mr. Willie Zingani’ death with so much sadness because along the way, I lost contact with him and I never had a chance to tell him what became of my passionate career. Rest in peace mentor.”

Tiyamike Mkanthama wrote: “Willie T. Zingani (14 March, 1954-31 August, 2024) was widely recognised as one of Malawi’s most prolific novelists, poets, playwrights, journalists, former Presidential press secretaries, etc etc.

“To me, he was my mother’s dear brother — a beloved uncle with a sharp wit and a knack for thinking outside the box. A replica of my grandfather whom some said I resembled.

“He was also my dad’s friend from secondary school, and I cherished hearing stories of their adventures (and misadventures) together as young men in Ntchisi.

“He was a revolutionary spirit who stood his ground against tyranny, using his voice and talents to challenge oppression and advocate for justice. I love you so much uncle, my heart hurts.”

The author, poet and playwright, Willie T. Zingani has been promoted to grace, and several others posted his hilarious poem he wrote: ‘African Mfiti Flight No.1’ that goes:

‘Welcome aboard/Flight No. AMF1/From Blantyre/To Jubeki

Get ready for take-off/Make sure you’re all naked/Don’t fasten your seat-belts/Chingambwe smokers are free

A journey of 1,500 miles/Takes you only one second/Captain Chikanga and his crew wish you all a very nice flight/ And a wonderful stay in Jubeki’.

Rest, Mzee Willie T. Zingani, Rest in PERFECT Peace from us at Maravi Express.