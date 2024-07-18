A record 2,334 to run in Standard Bank Be More Race 2024

* To be spiced by music performance by Saint Realest, one of the country’s leading afro-dancehall artists

By Duncan Mlanjira

Standard Bank Be More Race is gaining more popularity as the 2024 edition set for Saturday has attracted a record of 2,334 runners who are preparing to hit the road in Lilongwe.

This is the highest number of runners since 2017 when the signature Lilongwe half-marathon was hatched by Standard Bank Plc to promote wellness and networking by communities, families, and professionals.

The 2024 edition is under the theme; ‘Why We Run’ whose proceeds will go towards the Children’s Learning Centre of the Pediatric Cancer Ward of Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Head of Brand & Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe says Standard Bank is thrilled by the overwhelming response this year’s race has generated and all is set to host a memorable race.

“Marathon enthusiasts and other stakeholders can look forward to an exciting race and colorful prize presentation on Saturday,” she told the media. “Apart from events on the 21km track, we have prepared a music performance by Saint Realest — one of the country’s leading afro-dancehall artists — as well as an aerobics session and group games.

“For the family, people can look forward to a children’s play area in addition to healthy light foods drinks and lots of rehydrating beverages.”

Ng’ombe thanked the race’s partners and sponsors who include Athletics Malawi, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Mwaiwathu Private Hospital and Beyond Bounds Physiotherapy Clinic for coming forward to join Standard Bank Plc put together what promises to be a memorable and exciting half marathon morning.

Other race categories are 5km and 10km and Athletics Malawi (AM) disclosed that the 21km half-marathon has attracted prominent distance runners across the country such Chikondi Mwanyali, South African-based Mphatso Nadolo, Mulanje-based Tereza Master & Doris Fisher and Nalice Chirwa from Mzuzu.

Athletics Malawi’s president Kondwani Chamwala has commended Standard Bank for creating a platform that is promoting development of athletes and putting Malawi on the map through Be More Race.

“The Be More Race has consistently fostered the growth of athletics in Malawi,” he said. “Last year, for instance, saw Malawian athletes breaking the dominance of international runners, a trend they are determined to uphold this year.”

He added that AM will provide comprehensive technical expertise to ensure that Be More Race maintains its international competition standards and that participants enjoy a professionally prepared track rout and timing services.

Overall, N’gombe said: “We are happy to bring the Be More Race 2024 to life and provide amazing experiences to participants. Through initiatives like these, Standard Bank aims to strengthen our relationships and contribute positively to the well-being of our customers.

“As a cornerstone of our commitment to community engagement and promoting healthy lifestyles, Standard Bank has spared no effort to ensure this event will be a resounding success,” Ng’ombe said.





The Be More Race 2024 was shifted from June 15 to July 20 in honour of former Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, who died in a plane accident in Chikangawa forest on June 10.

Chilima was also a regular participant of the Be More Race right from its inaugural event in 2017, launched as Standard Bank’s flagship athletics and wellness event to engage existing and potential customers, key stakeholders, and communities — through a key uniting passion point; sport.

It had a two-year break following the CoVID-19 pandemic and on its return in 2022, it was celebrated under the theme ‘Road 2 Recovery’ and was also used to raise funds to support academic pursuit for the girl-child at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School through construction of hostels.

Last year’s edition, under the theme ‘Level Up’, aimed to motivate Malawians to exert themselves further to achieve wellness and good health and to challenge people to achieve more as Malawi was recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy-induced flood disaster — which resonated with President Lazarus Chakwera’s #Operation Tigwirane Manja#.

The theme of this year’s race is ‘Why We Run’, which urges marathon enthusiasts to join the race with an underlying motivation to assist with educating children suffering from cancer.

Since 2017, the Be More Race has evolved into a multifaceted event bringing together local and international delegates and over 1,700 athletes participate at the 2023 edition that attracted some from athletics powerhouse, Kenya.

In 2022, Kenya long-distance runners, Geoffrey Kirwa and Monica Cherupu won the men and women’s category respectively, while locals Kefasi Kasiten and Grevazio Mpani shared the spoils in second and third positions.

Last year, the title was clinched by Malawian athlete Chikondi Mwanyali who finished in 1:5:45hrs with fellow compatriots Mphatso Nadolo on second position in 1:05:52 and Chancy Master third in 1:06:06.

However, the ladies category was won by Kenyan Monica Ghihruto, who clocked 1:16:18 followed by her compatriot Naomi Jepkrir (1:17:39) while the third position was attained by Malawian Nalicy Chirwa (1:20:30) followed by Mulanje-based Tereza Master on 4th (1:23:45) and Chloe Powell in 5th (1:24:37).