A look back when Morocco last hosted the AfCON in 1988 won by Cameroon for their 2nd title

In the late 1980s, Morocco emerged as a strong candidate to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) and with football-mad population, growing infrastructure and a strategic location in North Africa, Morocco was a natural choice for Confederation of African Football (CAF) to award Morocco the hosting rights.

This was in recognition of Morocco’s commitment to the sport and its ability to organise an event that would captivate fans across the continent — and as the North Africans gear up to host the 2025 edition to kickoff on December 21, 2025, CAFonline found it worthy to revisit the 1988 edition, that marked a pivotal moment in AfCON history, showcasing Morocco’s burgeoning football culture and its ability to host a continental event of such magnitude.

A compact tournament

The AfCON 1988 ran from March 13-27, offering an intense two-week showcase of African football talent. Unlike today’s expanded 24-team format, the tournament featured just eight teams, split into two groups of four.

Matches were played in two host cities: Casablanca, at the iconic Mohammed V Stadium, and Rabat, at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium. This compact format ensured that every match carried significant stakes, keeping fans on edge throughout.

Cameroon’s triumph and the tournament’s drama

Cameroon emerged victorious, claiming their second AfCON title after defeating Nigeria 1-0 in a hard-fought final at the Mohammed V Stadium.

Emmanuel Kunde’s penalty secured the victory, capping a brilliant campaign for the Indomitable Lions.

Nigeria, led by the likes of Rashidi Yekini, finished as runners-up, while Algeria clinched third place by defeating hosts Morocco 4-1 in the playoff.

The home team, despite their passionate support, fell short of expectations, finishing fourth. However, their participation added a layer of excitement and pride for Moroccan fans, who turned up in droves to cheer on their national side.

A legacy that endures

Key highlights of the AfCON 1988 include the participation of the best African football nations of the hosts, Morocco; eventual champions Cameroon; 2nd-placed, Nigeria; 3rd-placed, Algeria; Egypt; Côte d’Ivoire; Zaire (now DR Congo) and Kenya.

The AfCON 1988 was a showcase of individual brilliance which had Cameroon’s Roger Milla named as the tournament’s best player, continuing his legacy as one of Africa’s greatest football icons.

Alongside him was compatriot, Joseph-Antoine Bell, who was recognised as the best goalkeeper for his stellar performances throughout the competition.

The Golden Boot with two goals each was shared by four players — Algeria’s Lakhdar Belloumi, Cameroon’s Roger Milla, Egypt’s Gamal Abdelhamid, and Côte d’Ivoire’s Abdoulaye Traoré.

Their contributions highlighted the balance and competitiveness of the tournament, whose total matches played were 16 in which 23 goals were scored (1.44 per match).

AfCON 1988 Best XI: Goalkeeper: Joseph-Antoine Bell (Cameroon); defenders: Ibrahim Youssef (Egypt), Emmanuel Kunde (Cameroon), Stephen Keshi (Nigeria), Abdelmajid Lamriss (Morocco); midfielders: Lakhdar Belloumi (Algeria), Gamal Abdelhamid (Egypt), Roger Milla (Cameroon); forwards: Abdoulaye Traoré (Côte d’Ivoire), François Oman-Biyik (Cameroon), Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria)

The AfCON 1988 reinforced Morocco’s reputation as a capable and passionate host nation and it also set the stage for the country’s future endeavors, including hosting major events such as the FIFA Club World Cup and preparing for the joint hosting of the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Portugal and Spain.

With world-class stadiums like the Mohammed V and Moulay Abdellah still standing tall, Morocco is ready to reclaim its place in the spotlight and the upcoming AfCON 2025 is an opportunity to build on this legacy and deliver another unforgettable tournament.

The world-class stadiums still exists in their grandeur, and while the Local Organising Committee is yet to officially confirm the host cities and venues, six iconic stadiums are expected to be at the heart of this historic tournament.

Each of these venues exemplifies Morocco’s world-class infrastructure, having previously hosted major international and continental football events.

Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca

One of Morocco’s most storied stadiums, Mohammed V Stadium is no stranger to hosting high-profile matches as it was the centerpiece of the AfCON 1988 that witnessed Cameroon’s victory over Nigeria in a dramatic final.

This 67,000-capacity venue has since been upgraded to meet modern standards, becoming a regular stage for CAF Champions League finals and international friendlies.

Located in the bustling city of Casablanca, it promises an electrifying atmosphere for AfCON 2025 matches.

Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

Situated in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, the Moulay Abdellah Stadium is another likely host, which has a seating capacity of 53,000 having undergone significant renovations to enhance its facilities.

The stadium recently hosted the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 and the Women’s AfCON, showcasing its ability to handle global football events.

Its strategic location makes it a prime candidate for key fixtures, including the tournament opener or final.

Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier

Known for its vibrant atmosphere, Ibn Batouta Stadium is an architectural marvel, with a capacity of 65,000 that hosted matches in the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 and was part of Morocco’s FIFA 2030 World Cup bid.

Its proximity to Spain via ferry links underscores Morocco’s global connectivity, adding a unique flavor to the tournament.

Adrar Stadium, Agadir

Nestled near Morocco’s southern coastline, Adrar Stadium in Agadir offers a blend of stunning views and top-notch facilities and the 45,000-seater venue has hosted international friendlies and CAF competitions, earning a reputation for its picturesque setting.

Its inclusion in the AfCON 2025 line-up would undoubtedly enrich the tournament’s appeal.

Marrakech Stadium, Marrakech

Marrakech, a city known for its rich cultural heritage, is home to a modern football arena that has consistently impressed and its

45,240 capacity Marrakech Stadium has previously hosted FIFA Club World Cup matches.

Its accessibility via Morocco’s high-speed train network makes it an ideal choice for both fans and teams.

Fez Stadium, Fez

Fez Stadium offers a more traditional setting, blending Morocco’s ancient charm with contemporary sporting facilities, which is capable of hosting up to 35,000 spectators — providing a unique experience for fans and adds diversity to Morocco’s AfCON 2025 portfolio.

A nation ready to shine

Morocco’s readiness to host the AfCON 2025 is bolstered by its robust transport infrastructure, including high-speed trains, modern highways, and international airports.

Cities like Casablanca, Marrakech, and Rabat are well-connected to global hubs, ensuring seamless travel for teams and fans. Additionally, Morocco’s diverse accommodation options — from luxury hotels to budget-friendly stays — cater to every visitor’s needs.

As a testament to its growing football reputation, Morocco is also a joint host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain and with its proven track record, passionate fan base, and cutting-edge facilities, Morocco is poised to deliver an unforgettable AfCON 2025.—Content by CAFonline; editing by Maravi Express